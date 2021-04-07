We Are All the Stay Puft Mini Marshmallows in This New Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Stay Puft Marshmallow man is a fixture in the Ghostbusters fandom that has always been something fun for everyone. In the original film, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man terrorizes New York City when Ray (Dan Aykroyd) accidentally decides that’s the form Gozer the Destructor will take on, and since has become what many think back to when they think of Ghostbusters.

So, in the new clip for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it was nice to see the tiny little Stay Puft Marshmallow Man gets his time once again—well, Stay Puft Marshmallow men? There’s a bunch of little marshmallows that come to life while Paul Rudd is just trying to buy some ice cream. Honestly, relatable.

The thing is, though, that I relate to them? Like … skewering yourself and just making yourself into a s’more feels like the equivalent of being a writer and having your free time activity also be writing and then existing online. Just constantly burning yourself out over and over again and then eating your own feelings. Wow … can’t believe I am just now realizing I’m the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man …

But like, look at them. This is just what being on Twitter is like.

Every single time I log on to Twitter and see random things trending without any idea of why everyone is screaming about “Bean Dad” or shrimp, this is what it looks like. We are all the Stay Puft Marshmallow Men just skewering each other and burning our little feet. Tag yourself: I’m the one literally skewering myself further. Or maybe the one trying to spit out the fire in the back.

What I like about this clip though is that it does feel like the world that Ghostbusters exists in. Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is directing Afterlife and also co-wrote the movie with Gil Kenan. What’s really going to hit for me, at least, is the fact that we’re on this journey with Egon’s grandchildren.

Am I going to cry like I did when I saw the bust of Egon Spengler in the 2016 Ghostbusters? Probably, because Egon was always my favorite and I love Harold Ramis. And with the crew being involved yet again (as both Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray all have IMDb credits for the upcoming film), it feels like a nice addition to the world.

I liked the 2016 movie, and I have a feeling that I’m going to like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as well. There’s a nice familiarity to this franchise and the comedy that bleeds through in all three previous movies, and with Paul Rudd leading the charge, I feel like that’s going to continue.

All that being said, I do hate that I realized that I’m the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Just trying to live life, melting myself, laying down on a nice graham cracker with a chocolate blanket and making the best of it.

(image: Columbia Pictures)

