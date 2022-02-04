When it comes to Rhythm Dancing at the Olympics, it can be a bit hit-or-miss. I’m someone who loves figure skating most of all, and this year, without my Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to keep me engaged, I’m searching for another figure dancing duo to keep my attention. On the opening day of the team sports for figure skating at this year’s winter Olympics, I was gifted with … whatever energy Germany decided to bring—no, really, you might need to prepare yourself for this one.

That brings us to Katharina Müller and Tim Dieck. The two took to their short program for Rhythm Dancing under the theme “street dance” to perform a number as the Joker and Harley Quinn. Yes, you read that correctly. Margot Robbie’s “Harley Quinn” shirt from Birds of Prey had its Olympics debut.

So … the two clearly like the DCEU. The Joker/Harley-inspired skate did shock audiences, and I’m happy to report that Müller typically does this skate in Harley’s shorts from Birds of Prey, as well. So, if I wanted to dress like her as Harley, I have all the parts already.

Twitter is baffled

Imagine watching the Joker and Harley Quinn skate out opening day of the Olympics and starting their return with the Joker breaking Harley’s neck and then ending it with Harley doing the same to him. Because … well, that’s what their choreography depicted. Not to mention that part of their music was “Toxic” by Britney Spears. It’s … a lot! So, Twitter was rightfully confused.

Mainly because, again, they pretended to break each other’s necks as part of their routine.

You mean to tell me in the year 2022, Germany sent two figure skaters to the Olympics dressed as The Joker and Harley Quinn and had them skate to Toxic.



What in the 2016 tumblr edit is going on here on this day. pic.twitter.com/OClRRPBoFV — Kari (@KariClough) February 4, 2022

oh my god germany is NOT doing this demonic harley quinn shit at the olympics — Katie (@pikedsaltos) February 4, 2022

now why the hell did the germany rhythm dance figure skating team do a joker/harley quinn themed dance…… — lola :) (@w0rmstring) February 4, 2022

Now, I don’t want to get into how the costumes don’t match or how Harley and the Joker broke up, as stated in Birds of Prey, but this entire dance was odd and yet addictive. Germany came in 10th place, meaning they won’t get to do their free skate later for teams, but we will see both Müller and Dieck again in their individual program, which means once more, Harley and the Joker will take to the Olympic stage.

Frankly, I like that they’re having fun. When it comes to the Olympics, sometimes it can be so stuffy that it isn’t fun to watch, and more of the dance teams yesterday just enjoyed themselves without worrying too much about their scores. For the United States, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took home first in their Rhythm Dancing program, meaning that they’ll move on to the free skate along with Nathan Chen (who also placed first).

The United States is gearing up for a great year in figure skating, but I hope we continue to see programs like Müller and Dieck’s that shock Twitter, because boy oh boy was it funny watching everyone realize that the two were the Joker and Harley.

