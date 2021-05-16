‘Geriatric Millennial’? Thanks, We Hate It

This week, a Medium article by Erica Dhawan titled “Why the Hybrid Workforce of the Future Depends on the ‘Geriatric Millennial’” went viral on social media. And while the article is a thoughtful meditation on how this particular micro-generation can bridge the technological and cultural divide between other generations, most folks couldn’t get past the bummer moniker “geriatric millennial.”

Geriatric. Millennial. Geriatric Millennial. What a slap in our tired, wrinkled old-ass faces.

Dhawan describes the “geriatric millennial”, writing “The first time I heard ‘geriatric millennial’ I thought it was an oxymoron. Sarcastic, even. But as I thought more deeply about it, I realized how perfectly it describes so many of us. Geriatric millennials are a special micro-generation born in the early 1980s that are comfortable with both analog and digital forms of communication. They were the first generation to grow up with technology like a PC in their homes.”

Yes, we are the last generation to remember a time before the internet. We have previously been referred to as the “Oregon Trail generation” or the “AOL generation”, kinder, gentler monikers we could relate to. But here we are now, with “geriatric millennial.” It’s also doubly cruel if you are over 35 and pregnant, because then you’re a geriatric millennial having a geriatric pregnancy. I got pregnant and 35 and turned 36 in my third trimester, so when my doctor first referred to me as having a geriatric pregnancy, it took all my goodwill not to lift my foot out of the stirrup and kick him in the face. But I digress.

Once the article went viral, everyone born between 1980-1985 took to social media to alternately praise and drag the term. Is it insulting? Yes. Is it accurate? Well … also yes. I mean, look at what we’ve all been through in the last 35 years. We were raised on the promise that a college education would give us life-long employment and security. That turned out to be lie. And we were raised to believe that through hard work and determination, we too could have our piece of the American Dream, i.e. financial stability, a house with a white picket fence, 2.5 children, etc. Lies, all lies!

We’ve taken on at least 300% more student debt than our parents. We are half as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975. And based on current trends, we won’t be able to retire until we’re 75. No wonder we’re prematurely exhausted.

Millennials hold 4.8% of all wealth. There are now 40-year-old Millennials. At the same age, Gen X had 9% of wealth. Boomers had 21% The largest generation in history did what the system told them to do and became the most-educated in history. Now they're the poorest in history — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) May 12, 2021

Many took to social media to voice their opinions on the term “geriatric millennial”:

Geriatric??? Get off my lawn. https://t.co/Pp6Vq8c7gB — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 14, 2021

Blessed and honoured to be considered a Geriatric Millennial. pic.twitter.com/WLOePHCysw — Polis 🦊 (@PolisLoizou) May 14, 2021

Me, as a Gen-Xer, observing the “geriatric millennial” discourse: pic.twitter.com/x5Hs0KESsU — Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) May 14, 2021

Unless it comes with a discount code — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) May 14, 2021

Memories of a geriatric millennial. pic.twitter.com/OxhlAABOMS — Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) May 14, 2021

Learned this morning I am called a geriatric millennial I think they meant a vibrant THRIVING skeleton — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) May 14, 2021

I spend all day glued to the internet but I go to bed at 9:30 and get mad about new kinds of jeans pic.twitter.com/nhmD36EMQE — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) May 14, 2021

Geriatric millennial? We're the Oregon Trail generation and I'll leave your ass dying of dysentery on the side of the trail if you ever refer to me as a geriatric millennial. — Jessi (@jessiann16) May 14, 2021

if you dislike "geriatric millennial" wait until you hear about "geriatric pregnancy" — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) May 14, 2021

I’m not a geriatric millennial but I am a millennial who watches every Masterpiece show on PBS — Amy (@amyis_trying) May 15, 2021

There are people genuinely upset about being labeled a geriatric millennial (as if it fraking matters) and in some way don’t know that pregnant women over 35 are still quite often classified by the medical field as a geriatric pregnancy 😳 Way to pile on the hormonal women 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) May 15, 2021

me seeing the term “geriatric millennial” pic.twitter.com/8F4En8IOkY — Chris Warriner (@King_Darian) May 14, 2021

What do you think of the term “geriatric millennial”? Do you feel offended or do you feel deeply seen? Let us know in the comments!

(image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]