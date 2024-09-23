If you’re eagerly waiting for the next installment in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, you’re not alone. Fans have been clamoring for a The Winds of Winter release date for well over a decade. Finally, new hope comes in Martin’s recent blog update.

While some like to tease that Martin spends his days doing anything but writing, his blog posts suggest otherwise. As of late, the author has made it clear that finishing The Winds of Winter is his main writing priority. In an update on his Not a Blog from September 9, he confirmed progress on The Winds of Winter AND Blood & Fire.

I did produce some new pages on both THE WINDS OF WINTER (yes) and BLOOD & FIRE (the sequel to FIRE & BLOOD, the second part of my Targaryen history)

The update is positive considering Martin is typically tight-lipped about The Winds of Winter’s progress. However, it’s not without a caveat. The book is massive, and Martin also confessed in the same blog post that the “writing came hard” and that he would’ve liked to “turn out a lot more [pages].” All this suggests the wait for The Winds of Winter is ongoing. But, if the last season of Game of Thrones taught us anything, it’s that we’d rather wait for quality than rush for mediocre.

George R.R. Martin is excited for the next GOT spinoff

While you’re waiting for more books, the Game of Thrones universe continues on the small screen. Martin’s controversial House of the Dragon critique was quickly taken down but we got the gist. The infamous Blood & Cheese scene disappointed him. And hey, it disappointed most of us, too. The good news is that Martin doesn’t seem to hold the same concerns for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

After visiting the set in Northern Island, Martin praised the actors depicting Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). He told The Hollywood Reporter:

Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them.

Set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, the series pulls from Martin’s trilogy of novellas: Tales of Dunk and Egg—The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. The Westeros odd couple make their debut in a six-episode series slated to hit Max on June 15, 2025.

