George Jetson Born Today and the Internet Rejoices

July 31, 2022 marks the birthdate of George Jetson, the hapless patriarch of futuristic cartoon sitcom family The Jetsons. The Hanna-Barbera series, which aired from 1962-1963, offered a space age take on The Flintstones, led by George, his wife Jane, daughter Judy, son Elroy, and dog Astro. The family was also joined by Rosie, the robot maid. While the original series only ran for one season, the show became widely syndicated, and was rebooted in 1985. Various films, crossovers, videogames, and comics ensued.

The series, which is set in 2062, imagines a future of flying cars that fit into briefcases, futuristic food printers, and apartments in the sky. It also predicted many future inventions we enjoy today, from flat-screen TVs to smart watches to video phones. In an early episode of The Jetsons, “Test Pilot”, it is revealed that George was born on July 31, 2022. Twitter user @BKergin shared the bit of trivia on Twitter, which quickly went viral:

I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022

Predictably, Twitter users had many questions about Jetson’s birthday. Is George Jetson a COVID baby? Are we 40 years away from flying cars? Or are we all just really, really old? It’s always oddly nostalgic when our present catches up with a pop culture future. October 21, 2015 saw Back to the Future Day, aka the day that Doc and Marty travel to the future in Back to the Future Part II. And we’ve bypassed all sorts of fictional futures, from The Running Man‘s dystopian 2017 to George Orwell’s own 1984.

me and the boys on our way to witness the birth of george jetson pic.twitter.com/K4uoyBujEc — stanley yelnats (@slimeoperative) July 29, 2022

If you’re giving birth to a boy today, please name him George Jetson.



This is the fate of the universe as has been foretold by the prophecy. — 💚 JeffMovieMan! ❤️ #NewDealForVisualEffects (@JeffMovieMan) July 31, 2022

George Jetson was a covid baby. https://t.co/jaf9ApeWe1 — Kiko Guzman (@BluKiko) July 29, 2022

Y'ALL, WAKE UP! MY BOY GEORGE JETSON WAS JUST BORN THIS MORNING. pic.twitter.com/CoRu0veoup — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) July 31, 2022

picture of a newborn that says "Meet George Jetson" — Henry W. Hall (@HenryWHall) July 31, 2022

“happy birthday jk rowl—“



no fuck you shut up, youre a bigot and also it’s george jetson’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/nl1hFGPw5g — bisexual cat (@TrashMambo) July 31, 2022

i pray that there is a pregnant woman somewhere out there who is about to name their child george jetson https://t.co/1ZGs32Txg5 — christian girl autumn (@audumbmelody) July 29, 2022

Happy birthday, George Jetson! The future is now!

(featured image: Hanna-Barbera)

