It only took about 20 years and it was entirely accidental, but George W. Bush has finally spoken the truth about the post-9/11 invasion of Iraq he orchestrated while president.

While giving a speech in Dallas, Texas, Bush spoke of “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq—I mean Ukraine.”

Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/UMwNMwMnmX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2022

Bush played it off with his trademark chuckle, mumbling with a shrug, “Iraq, too” and telling the audience, “I’m 75,” which got a huge laugh but that doesn’t change the fact that Bush’s incredible slip-up was 100% the truth.

On a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver made note of how hypocritical it is for Bush to be condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for being “unprovoked and unjustified,” given that that is an accurate description of Bush’s decision to invade Iraq in the name of nonexistent weapons of mass destruction.

“Hold on, George. Not from you. You are not the guy for this one,” Oliver said back in February after showing a clip of Bush’s comments on Ukraine, “because that statement only would have made sense if it ended with ‘Oh shit, now I hear it. Sorry. I’ll shut the fuck up now.’”

I think this is the closest we’re going to get to that level of awareness.

(image: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

