comScore Can't Talk Putting My Head in Gengar's Mouth | The Mary Sue

Can’t Talk Putting My Head in Gengar’s Mouth

Home is where the plush tongue is

By Briana LawrenceJan 8th, 2021, 3:14 pm

The Gengar pillow + Gengar and Ash in "Pokemon Journeys"

Let it be known that on January 8, 2021, life suddenly made a lot more sense. This was the day we came to know about the Gengar Pokémon tongue bed.

All this time I’ve been trying to catch em’ all but never stopped to ask, “What if … I let them catch me?”

From the creators of this masterpiece:

Comes the next evolution of “why isn’t this in my house yet” Pokémon products:

It’s clear to me that Premium Bandai is single-handedly trying to save 2021.

Sure, Gengar can be a bit mischievous, and might even cast a curse or two, but who wouldn’t want to hide inside a round shadow creature after the year we’ve had?

What do you mean it’s only been eight days?!

Technically, you can only fit your head inside of its mouth, but hey, you can also treat its plush tongue like a Fruit Roll-Up. There are a variety of ways you can use the new Pokémon in your Pokédex. If you don’t have any ideas then Premium Bandai’s got you covered.

Image showing ways to use the Gengar Pillow Image showing more ways to use the Gengar pillow And another image showing how to use the Gengar pillow

The versatility is very effective.

If you’ve got 25,950 yen laying around (about $250 USD) and can bear waiting until June for your ghost/poison type to ship, then, well … Gengar still can’t be yours. Not only is it already sold out, but it looks like there’s no international shipping. There are more details via this article by PokéJungle along with Premium Bandai’s site.

For now, I’ll simply dream of the day I can watch my cats inevitably occupy the inside of Gengar’s mouth.

Or write some really great Valentine’s Day fanfic.

Draw your OTP on the Gengar bed. I DARE you.

(Image: The Pokemon Company/Premium Bandai)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Briana Lawrence - Fandom Editor

Briana (she/her - bisexual) is trying her best to cosplay as a responsible adult. Her writing tends to focus on the importance of representation, whether it’s through her multiple book series or the pieces she writes. After de-transforming from her magical girl state, she indulges in an ever-growing pile of manga, marathons too much anime, and dedicates an embarrassing amount of time to her Animal Crossing pumpkin patch (it's Halloween forever, deal with it Nook)