Can’t Talk Putting My Head in Gengar’s Mouth

Let it be known that on January 8, 2021, life suddenly made a lot more sense. This was the day we came to know about the Gengar Pokémon tongue bed.

a gengar tongue bed??? oh my fucking god pic.twitter.com/iCcHFcy8FW — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) January 8, 2021

All this time I’ve been trying to catch em’ all but never stopped to ask, “What if … I let them catch me?”

From the creators of this masterpiece:

Premium Bandai briefly had pre-orders open for a Metapod chair you could wrap yourself in! It costs roughly $330 and is large enough for an adult to enter. I don’t think I’ve ever wanted something so bad?! pic.twitter.com/UxEogx0pmI — PokéJungle ☃️ (@pokejungle) November 9, 2020

Comes the next evolution of “why isn’t this in my house yet” Pokémon products:

May I introduce you to the Gengar sleeping companion?! This crazy product is being made by Premium Bandai and will be available to pre-order in Japan! pic.twitter.com/DyFrwcNh7J — PokéJungle ☃️ (@pokejungle) January 8, 2021

It’s clear to me that Premium Bandai is single-handedly trying to save 2021.

Sure, Gengar can be a bit mischievous, and might even cast a curse or two, but who wouldn’t want to hide inside a round shadow creature after the year we’ve had?

What do you mean it’s only been eight days?!

therapist: and how are you feeling today me: gengar blanket model guy therapist: what? me: pic.twitter.com/v9RFjokhmQ — Cheese (@goddessofcheese) January 8, 2021

Technically, you can only fit your head inside of its mouth, but hey, you can also treat its plush tongue like a Fruit Roll-Up. There are a variety of ways you can use the new Pokémon in your Pokédex. If you don’t have any ideas then Premium Bandai’s got you covered.

The versatility is very effective.

I have never wanted a product more in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/6892KDPOUe — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 8, 2021

If you’ve got 25,950 yen laying around (about $250 USD) and can bear waiting until June for your ghost/poison type to ship, then, well … Gengar still can’t be yours. Not only is it already sold out, but it looks like there’s no international shipping. There are more details via this article by PokéJungle along with Premium Bandai’s site.

For now, I’ll simply dream of the day I can watch my cats inevitably occupy the inside of Gengar’s mouth.

Or write some really great Valentine’s Day fanfic.

What if we spooned on the Gengar tongue blanket pic.twitter.com/IU1RxQfuo2 — merritt k (@merrittk) January 8, 2021

Draw your OTP on the Gengar bed. I DARE you.

(Image: The Pokemon Company/Premium Bandai)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com