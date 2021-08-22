Few writers have left a legacy quite like Gene Roddenberry. As the screenwriter, producer and creator of Star Trek: The Original Series, Roddenberry gave the world one of the most enduring and iconic science fiction series, which has expanded into several spinoff series, films, games, novels, and comics in the ensuing decades. Now, Roddenberry’s own extraordinary life will be the subject of a new biopic.

Roddenberry Entertainment announced they are working on a feature biopic of Roddenberry, with a script by Adam Mazer (You Don’t Know Jack). The film will be produced by Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry, Gene’s son. Both are executive producers on Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. No directors or casting announcements have been made yet, as the film is still in the early stages of development.

“Gene led a remarkable life,” said his Roddenberry and Roth. “He was an incredibly complex, compelling man, whose work changed the face of television, and whose ideas changed the world. It’s time to share Gene’s story with audiences everywhere.” The announcement came on what would have been Roddenberry’s 100th birthday.

“The human race is a remarkable creature, one with great potential, and I hope that 'Star Trek' has helped to show us what we can be if we believe in ourselves and our abilities.” Happy 100th Birthday, Gene Roddenberry.#Roddenberry100 pic.twitter.com/rMoBQuKxF2 — The Roddenberry Foundation (@RoddenberryFdn) August 19, 2021

