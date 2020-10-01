Magic Runs Amok In Garth Nix’s The Left-Handed Booksellers Of London

Penguin Random House is excited to present the official audiobook version of The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, from bestselling master of teen fantasy Garth Nix. In a realm where two worlds (“Old” England and “New” England) mystically collide, a young girl discovers her true lineage — and with that, her true power.

In a slightly alternate London in 1983, Susan Arkshaw embarks on a quest to look for her father, a man she has never met. Her search begins with her mother’s possibly misremembered or misspelt surnames, a reading room ticket, and a silver cigarette case engraved with something that might be a coat of arms.

Susan believes she’s finally found help in crime boss Frank Thringley — but before she has the chance to ask Frank any questions, he is turned to dust by the prick of a silver hatpin in the hands of the outrageously attractive Merlin.

Merlin is a young left-handed bookseller (one of the fighting ones), who with the right-handed booksellers (the intellectual ones), are an extended family of magical beings who police the mythic and legendary Old World when it intrudes on the modern world, in addition to running several bookshops.

Merlin has a quest of his own: to find the Old World entity who used ordinary criminals to kill his mother. As he and his sister, the right-handed bookseller Vivien, tread in the path of a botched or covered-up police investigation from years past, they find this quest strangely overlaps with Susan’s.

Who— or what—was her father? Susan, Merlin, and Vivien must find out, as the Old World erupts dangerously into the New.