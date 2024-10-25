These are the 10 funniest LEGO sets we’ve ever come across

When I think of LEGO, humor isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. I think of wholesome. I think of sweet. I think of fun. At least, I thought I did until I came across some of these sets. Whimsy. Dark humor. Bone dry irony. Whatever kind of funny bone you have, one of these sets should tickle it or you should get your money back.

(LEGO)

Venom Groot isn’t funny in a “haha” way but rather an “oh God in heaven what happened to my sweet boy” kinda way. Venom Groot adds a wry little touch of darkness to an ever-innocent little character. Look at that murderous little face. The creepy tongue. The too-many limbs. The expression of cheerful horror. This Groot looks like he would find gutting you with a kitchen knife the funniest joke in the world. You might not get it now, but later tonight when the house is dark, the phone lines have been cut, and you’re totally alone, you certainly will.

(LEGO)

Whatever LEGO designer thought of the Bathtub Stuntbike deserves a raise. I didn’t know I needed a BMX-worthy ceramic self-cleaning construction until this very moment. The idea of launching myself through the city streets while engaging in a stark naked act of self-care is an exhibitionist fantasy I didn’t even know I had. Alas, bathtubs are decidedly not aerodynamic, and they certainly will never balance on two wheels. A real stuntbath is going to need at least four heavy-duty tires and a faucet steering wheel to be roadworthy, but this little contraption can work in my wildest dreams.

(LEGO)

Friends is arguably the most celebrated sitcom in the world. Everyone alive during its heyday has a favorite episode. The one where Monica wears a turkey on her head, for instance. Or the one where Phoebe tries to seduce Chandler with the power of dance. Whatever you think the funniest moment of the show is, you can recreate it with the Friends Set. Hell, you could even write and direct your own episodes. Put a turkey on everyone’s head and have them all dance to seduce each other.

(LEGO)

On its face, a LEGO Orchid isn’t all that funny. When you think about it, though, it’s hilarious. It’s sort of a self-own, a joke at one’s own expense. “I’m literally not responsible enough to keep a plant alive so I bought one I can’t kill.” Listen, no shame. I’ve never been able to keep plants kicking. If it isn’t going to meow or bark at me, I won’t remember to feed it. It’s nothing personal. But hey, at least this way, you can enjoy being a plant owner without all the hassle of being a planet owner. There’s nothing hilarious about slow-murdering another succulent.

(LEGO)

Dancing Groot has far more whimsy than his venom-infected cousin. Just look at him. That carefree smile. He’s like a plastic plant version of that sunglasses-wearing cool guy from that old sitcom your parents liked. You can even put headphones on him! There’s an irony there too. Imagine, being ignored by a toy that you purchased. Groot is living under YOUR roof. Breathing YOUR oxygen. Photosynthesizing light streaming through YOUR window. And he doesn’t even have the decency to take his headphones off when you talk?

(LEGO)

Whatever your opinions on the cast of Seinfeld are (public opinion of many of the show’s members has certainly sunk in the modern era) one must admit that Seinfeld is one of the most influential sitcoms of all time. It’s a show about nothing, the first of its kind. Now you can celebrate (or commiserate) the legacy of Seinfeld with this Seinfeld Set. At least we can always appreciate Elaine and her weird dance moves. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is forever a gem.

(LEGO)

Come on. It’s a turtle van. That’s hilarious. It’s the most inefficient method of transportation EVER. A camper van attached to the shell of one of the world’s slowest creatures? The irony is richer than Bezos and far more palatable. Who can resist cracking a smile at a friendly van made out of what is technically a tortoise? Turtles only live in the water, after all. Don’t tell your friends though. It’ll ruin the joke.

(LEGO)

The Flying Dutchman is the site of one of the funniest episodes of Spongebob ever created. I speak of “Shanghaied,” the one where Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward are forced to serve as crew members on the Dutchman’s haunted ship for all eternity … until he gets so annoyed with them that he gives them up. Who could forget The Fly of Despair? Or Patrick’s sad attempt at a ghostly wail? Or best of all, Spongebob and Patrick’s hilarious run through the perfume department in the bowels of the ship? Not even a gas mask could save them from agony.

(LEGO)

The Imperial AT-ST Walker from Star Wars might not seem like a funny LEGO set at first, but it’s easily the most roastable contraption The Empire has ever come up with. How does something that’s all legs still manage to look like it skipped leg day? Bro’s hamstrings are struggling. Ham-strung out. Looking all heroin, no chic. Glutius minimus. Bro’s quads are rods. Unlike Shakira, his hips lie pathologically.

(LEGO)

I didn’t think there was a more roastable LEGO set than the AT-ST, but this poor Squidward minifigure proved me wrong. Even in LEGO form, this sad sack cephalopod can’t catch a break. What is up with his head? He’s looking less “bold and brash” and more “belongs in the trash.” Look at the agony hiding behind that plastic smile. Cover it with your finger and you’ll see those eyes filled with nothing but cold despair.

