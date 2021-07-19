FunKon 2021 Shared Retail Exclusives Packed With So Many Things To (Try To) Buy

FunKon 2021, set to take place August 4–6, has released its list of shared retail exclusives you can try to get your hands on. FunKon will be hosted virtually, but there’s also a limited capacity in-person event called FunKon Goes to Hollywood (though tickets are already sold out).

Each list tells you which retail store you’ll find the Funko at (or if it’s exclusive to the event itself) and what country the Funko will be available in.

These exclusives also include Loungefly, also known as, “Damnit I guess I do need yet another new bag after all.”

Now, you may have noticed in my headline that try to is in parenthesis in regards to actually getting one of these collectibles. That’s because obtaining a Funko can be a bit of a … shall we say, daunting task? So much so that, according to the Funko blog, steps are being taken to try to make my desire for every My Hero Academia Funko in existence less headache-inducing.

I need that big Fat Gum Funko.

If you want to avoid the mad dash to (insert retail store website) and constantly reloading your webpage when it inevitably crashes, you can take a crack at Funko’s lottery system—if you’re a part of the Funko Fan Club. (And no, you can’t run and join now. You have to have been a member by May 31 of this year.) For those who are already members, you will receive an email starting today, July 19, asking you about opting into the lottery. This will go on until July 23. By July 28, winners of the lottery will be notified, and just before the sale day, you’ll get an email with the link to the sale site and a password to get in.

The sale day for lottery winners is August 4, the first day of FunKon. As to be expected, you are limited to buying one of whatever Funko(s) you’re trying to get.

I suppose the benefit of being able to try the lottery is that if you do manage to get in, it sounds like you’re practically guaranteed to get the Funko you want. If you don’t, you’ll at least be notified in enough time to go about trying to get it in the old-fashioned “I’m taking my work lunch break now to hang out at GameStop-Topic-Zon like the reasonable adult that I am.”

FunKon will have a number of events throughout its run, broken down below:

August 4th, 2021

Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via Original Funko Social Channels

FunKon Exclusives Available on Funko.com (Lottery)

Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available

FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

August 5th, 2021

Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via Original Funko Social Channels

Select FunKon Exclusives Available on Funko.com

Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available

FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

August 6th, 2021

Virtual Fundays Event

Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via Original Funko Social Channels

Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available

FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

The official social channels mentioned are Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

