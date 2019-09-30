The New “Let It Go” Is Here in This “Into the Unknown” Song Clip From Frozen 2

In 2013, the world became obsessed with the song “Let It Go” from Frozen. Though the soundtrack for Frozen 2 won’t be released until November 15, you can get a taste at what’s sure to be the next big ballad with “Into the Unknown,” the musical backdrop for a new sneak peek of the film. The music is the star of the show, even as we get more hints as to what the danger is that is threatening the kingdom.

Idina Menzel is absolutely killing it as Elsa. This new song sounds like an excellent follow up to “Let It Go.” Now that Elsa is in control of her powers, her story can be less about fear and more about coming into her own, and from the brief clip we hear of the song, it seems like this is her big hero number. I wonder if this will be the “I want” song that happens before the action really kicks off, or if Elsa will sing this at a climactic moment in the film.

Based on the trailers, we know that Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and their sidekicks will journey north to an enchanted forest, sealed off from the outside world, after danger threatens their home. What could be the danger? Does it have to do with Elsa’s newfound strength? These are all questions we definitely won’t know the answer to until the film is released, but it’s fun to speculate. I’m betting Elsa’s powers have some connection to the forest, and possibly her mother, who will take on an expanded role in flashbacks.

The music is composed by Christophe Beck, with seven new songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The soundtrack will also feature covers of three songs from the film by Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer. The soundtrack will be released a week before the film is out, so you’ll have time to memorize “Into the Unknown” before seeing the actual film. Hopefully, the soundtrack is overall as excellent as this brief clip was, and we can add another Disney ballad to our karaoke lineup.

