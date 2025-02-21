Fans have been looking forward to news on Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End since its near-perfect first season ended in 2024, with few details to keep us sated. Rest assured; the acclaimed anime has since been confirmed for a second season, highlighting key characters and pointing to a potential release window.

Studio Madhouse and director Keiichirou Saitou will be returning to deliver Frieren’s next installment. However, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the anime’s next chapter completed before 2026, at least another year in the making. Though the release window for the series’ highly anticipated continuation remains a topic of speculation, with no fixed date confirmed, fans can understand why we may be left to wait just a bit longer for production to complete.

If we can expect Frieren to return sometime next year, we can safely assume Madhouse remains committed to high-quality production, all but promising more of the stunning visuals viewers have come to associate with the heartfelt series and other studio projects. Considering the anime’s first season received the once-standard 28-episode treatment, with each running roughly 24 minutes, the projected timeframe for season 2 checks out.

In terms of animation and story quality, Frieren has earned a spot among anime greats like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Attack on Titan, and Vinland Saga. Some call its success a pretty major feat for a shonen series that prioritizes effective pacing and slice-of-life elements over non-stop action and story progression, but this is the magic behind its story. In this way, Frieren takes a page from the titular elven mage’s grimoire, masterfully dealing with the topics of humanity, mortality, time, and love, and illustrating how each is connected.

What will happen in ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End‘ season 2?

The anime’s first season left off following the first-class mage exam’s conclusion, seeing Frieren off alongside Fern and Stark. We’ll surely see more of the mage’s present-day party, whose continued adventure has been alluded to in a season 2 teaser trailer released by TOHO. Promo illustrations featuring Heiter, Eisen, Himmel, and Frieren herself have also been released ahead of the next chapter, promising a deeper dive into the hero’s past as she presses on the path north.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 1 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Those eager to find out where the show’s second season will take us can follow along in the manga, though it remains on indefinite hiatus.

