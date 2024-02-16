Get Ready for a Bisexual Love Triangle Rom-Com in ‘French Girl’

One of the first R-rated rom-coms of 2024 is on the way with French Girl. Judging by the trailer, the movie promises a star-studded cast and a juicy love triangle.

Raunchy, awkward R-rated comedies made a comeback in 2023 with the likes of No Hard Feelings, Bottoms, and Anyone But You. If the appetite for such films continues, French Girl might be in luck. Despite the title, the film doesn’t take place in France. Instead, it is set in Quebec, Canada, which was once a French territory and still boasts a predominantly French-speaking population. French Girl‘s filmmaking team, James A. Wood and Nicolas Wright, explained to People the significance of the setting, noting that they wanted their work to be a love letter to Quebec, where they were born and raised.

Of course, things get interesting when someone unfamiliar with Quebec finds themselves in the province among a fussy French-speaking family, which is exactly what happens in French Girl.

The hilarious first trailer for French Girl has arrived

On February 15, Elevation Pictures dropped the first official trailer for French Girl. The trailer arrived exactly one month before the rom-com’s theatrical debut on March 15.

The trailer sees Zach Braff as Gordon Kinski, a high school teacher who can hardly contain his excitement over finding “the one.” However, right as he’s planning to propose, his girlfriend lands a dream job opportunity that takes them to Quebec. Upon traveling to Quebec for the job interview, Gordon finds himself out of place with his girlfriend’s French-speaking and critical family. On top of that, he discovers that his girlfriend’s potential new boss also happens to be her ex-girlfriend, thrusting him into an awkward love triangle.

Starring opposite Braff as Kinski’s girlfriend, Sophie Tremblay, is Orphan Black actress Evelyn Brochu. Making up the third end of the love triangle is High School Musical and Tick, Tick… Boom! star Vanessa Hudgens as celebrity chef and Sophie’s ex, Ruby Collins. Meanwhile, the Tremblay family includes Charlotte Aubin as Juliette Tremblay, Isabelle Vincent as Ginette Tremblay, Antoine Olivier as Junior Tremblay, Luc Picard as Alphonse Tremblay, and Muriel Dutil as Mammie Tremblay. William Fichtner has also signed to appear as Kinski’s father, Peter. Rounding out the cast are Catherine De Seve as Simone and Hazel Nugent as Jenna.

The official synopsis for French Girl reads:

Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens, and Evelyne Brochu star in this heartwarming romantic comedy. Gordon, a hopeless romantic, finds his proposal plans are thrown into chaos when his girlfriend is swept away to Quebec by a job offer from her ex, a sophisticated celebrity chef. Determined to keep their love alive, Gordon leaves Brooklyn for her hometown, only to find himself hilariously out of his depth in attempting to charm her hard-to-impress, French-speaking family.

Based on the trailer, French Girl looks quite entertaining. It also puts a refreshing spin on the love triangle trope by giving us a bisexual love triangle featuring two independent and wildly successful women in the form of Sophie and Ruby. Dealing with problematic families and love triangles is always an interesting premise, and this one should be especially fun as viewers will likely see a man learning to get over his girlfriend’s past dating history.

