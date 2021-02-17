Fred Meyer Getting Police to Guard Discarded Food During Historic Ice Storm Is the Bad Place

You know you’re the villain of this story if you’d rather destroy food instead of giving it to the needy during a historic ice storm. That’s the case for Fred Meyer, a supermarket in Northeast Portland. On Tuesday, the store dumped thousands of perishable foods because they had lost power, like many businesses and homes in the region due to the storm. It was reported by locals that there were mountains of salvageable packed meat, cheese, and juice. It didn’t take long for locals to appear to try to salvage some some of the food for themselves or for local shelters.

Fred Meyer, being the Disney villain they truly are, reportedly had employees guarding the dumpsters and threatening those who came near with the police. Personally, they wouldn’t be able to pay me enough to guard a dumpster full of good food that could be salvaged and used during the worst ice storm in Oregon history. You know, that ice storm that has left thousands without powers and threatened the lives of many in the state. That storm. Fred Meyer, who for some reason thought, “Hey, let’s make this an even bigger PR nightmare for us.,” then decided to call the police.

About a dozen Portland officers arrived on the scene and threatened to arrest anyone who came near the dumpster, even if you were just there to report the news. Not so surprisingly, it gets worse. According to locals, Fred Meyer employees and armed security guards started opening packages and destroying the food in the dumpster. In the middle of an ice storm and pandemic, this is the hill that Fred Meyer wants to die on, and it’s sickening. People are suffering, cold, hungry, and running out of options. This food could help dozens, maybe hundreds, of people if Fred Meyer wasn’t so concerned with making money.

What makes this even worse is that Fred Meyer has a “Zero Hunger, Zero Waste” initiative. According to their website, “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan is our commitment to ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste across our company by 2025.” How is destroying food that could go to a suffering community part of your Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program? How is calling cops to guard a dumpster with salvageable food part of the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program? And how is getting your employees to open and destroy food that can be distributed to warming centers and homeless shelters, part of the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program?

At the end of the day, I wasn’t the only one disgusted by Fred Meyer, their lack of concern for the community, and the way they approached the situation during a storm that has devastated thousands.

Hey @kroger @KrogerNews what the fuck is wrong with you? Fred Meyer is throwing food away rather than distributing it to a community struggling with a food shortage from a storm, and the police are guarding the dumpsters?

This is sickening. Truly. — zucchini (they/she) ☭🌲 (@riotslutt) February 17, 2021

Fred Meyer employees & armed security guard are opening packages & destroying food that they threw away in garbage bin so hungry people & ppl in need can’t get them. I’ve been boycotting Fred Meyer since they let non maskers shop but this is nail to the coffin. pic.twitter.com/787lKI7dbx — Olivia (@supernovaxox) February 17, 2021

Wow, to read this article you would think the Portland Police are an incompetent gang of thugs. https://t.co/gsu4aPjpBV — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) February 17, 2021

So, I just found out this EXACT Fred Meyer has hired police to guard the dumpsters filled with discarded food, in the middle of an ice storm in the middle of a pandemic. Stop saying it’s poor people’s fault that they suffer when these are the lengths corps go to ensure it. https://t.co/j0VFoPrh3f — desiree (@swindlesoiree) February 17, 2021

THEY ARE USING ARMED GUARDS TO PROTECT A DUMPSTER OF PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD. this is not the America we should live in. our priorities are completely backwards. the real trash in this situation is @Fred_Meyer https://t.co/zQdUO0uo7g — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) February 17, 2021

Portland Police and Fred Meyer employees are ACTIVELY destroying food and guarding a dumpster so that poor people can’t have it. I AM REELING — MsGenderedLucky (They/He/She) (@MsLucky420) February 17, 2021

i cannot wrap my brain around the fact that cops in portland were guarding a fred meyer dumpster full of thrown-out food today. i’m so fucking angry make it make sense. — hannᵘᵘᵘʰʰʰ (@librariangary) February 17, 2021

Hey @Fred_Meyer I thought you believe in “zero hunger. zero waste”? At least, that’s what your website says. So why are you letting dumpsters of food go bad when you are protected by good samaritan laws, if donated? That’s not supportive of your “free from hunger” mission. — caption your videos (they/them) (@acabforacutie) February 17, 2021

(image: Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian)

