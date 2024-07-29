Late last week, a video surfaced of director Francis Ford Coppola appearing to get physical with an unconsenting woman. Variety broke the story, which included accounts from crew members on the set of the highly anticipated film Megalopolis, which premiered just two months ago in Cannes.

The 85-year-old auteur self-funded the production of Megalopolis, which cinephiles salivated for in the years leading up to production and eventual release. The film has an all-star ensemble featuring the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, and the controversial Shia Labeouf.

The videos, which were taken by crew during the shooting of a nightclub scene, show what appears to be Coppola trying to kiss and grope young female extras on set. Two months ago, The Guardian reported that Coppola allegedly did the same to partially nude extras. The outlet wrote in May:

He allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap, for example. And during one bacchanalian nightclub scene being shot for the film, witnesses say, Coppola came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. He apparently claimed he was “trying to get them in the mood”.

Variety’s on-set sources describe Coppola’s behavior as highly unprofessional and completely unlike other directors’ attempts to stimulate a crowd while shooting. Coppola’s team refused to comment to the outlet, but provided supportive statements from others involved in the film, including one producer who said Coppola’s alleged behavior was simply “his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film.”

A new video of Francis Ford Coppola grabbing and kissing female extras on the set of ‘MEGALOPOLIS’ has surfaced online.



He reportedly announced with a microphone to the entire set, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”



Another source… pic.twitter.com/ZVaLZNgyj6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2024

That same producer also stated that he “was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.” However, others pointed out to Variety that because Megalopolis was entirely self-funded by Coppola, there was no studio with an established HR department to make such reports to. “Who were they supposed to talk to? Complain to Coppola and report Coppola to himself?” one source said. Just a year after the end of the WAG-SAG AFTRA strike, this kind of structural failure on behalf of the producers shows how power imbalances onset left unchecked can spiral into dangerous places for vulnerable actors in the union.

According to the film’s Intimacy Coordinators, Samantha McDonald and Ashley Anderson, there was no explanation for why they were on set for some intimacy scenes and not others. It seems McDonald and Anderson may have only been required on set with the principal actors in sensitive scenes and not present for any sexually explicit content required from background actors.

It was also stipulated in the production staff’s non-disclosure agreement that any and all behind-the-scenes footage taken by crew or talent was not authorized to be shared. This is hardly unusual, and some may consider this an asset against production studio espionage, while others may consider it a safeguard against leaks of inappropriate behavior.

