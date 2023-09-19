Fox News Is Pretending Like Lauren Boebert Doesn’t Exist

Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice debacle is a wonderful demonstration of conservative hypocrisy and nothing speaks louder on that than Fox News’ lack of coverage of the event.

Despite Boebert being a darling of the news conglomerate, not a single show on the network appeared to have covered her behavior in the week-plus after she was removed from a Denver theater for disrupting a performance of the musical.

Lauren Boebert has not been mentioned since last Thursday on Fox News or Fox Business — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2023

Zip, zero, zilch coverage on Fox News of the Lauren Boebert Beetlejuice situation since the story broke. Nothing about it has been mentioned a single time AFAICT.



If there were video of AOC groping/being groped in a crowded public theater it would be the networks' only story. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2023

The network finally addressed the ordeal on its late-night “comedy” show Gutfeld! Monday night, more than a week after the inciting incident. The host downplayed the seriousness of Boebert’s actions and claimed “liberals” were overreacting to the lawmaker engaging in sexual acts in the presence of children, despite Republicans’ obsession with “protecting children” from sexual situations. He also threw in some crude sexual jokes, homophobia, and a nonsensical Hunter Biden reference for good measure.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users, like statistician and frequent internet punching bag Nate Silver, have tried to play the centrist card by saying they don’t care about Boebert’s behavior, equating it to Senator John Fetterman attending Congress in a sweatshirt and basketball shorts.

Starting a new political party for people who don't give a shit either about how John Fetterman dresses or what Lauren Boebert does in a theater. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 18, 2023

Thankfully, others have pointed out the false equivalence, noting the ridiculousness of equating disruptive and inappropriate public behavior with going to work in a hoodie and shorts.

For the record, there’s video showing Boebert appearing to have her breast groped and grabbing the crotch of her date during a performance of a play recommended for children as young as 10 yrs old.



Fetterman is voting on legislation while wearing a hoodie and gym shorts. https://t.co/In2mTHABiR — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) September 18, 2023

Boebert has tried to defend her actions as having taken place while she was a “private citizen” and not a congresswoman, which feels especially ironic given the conservative scrutiny of Hunter Biden, a man who doesn’t hold public office in the first place.

Lauren Boebert said her actions

“As a private citizen” at the Beetlejuice musical

In no way effects her actions as a member of Congress

Wait until private citizen Hunter Biden hears about this — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) September 16, 2023

The lack of conservative pushback is especially telling after the past year. In a time when trans people’s rights are explicitly under attack for “fear” of how it will affect children who see them existing happily in public, Boebert has received no pushback from her conservative allies for her inappropriate public behavior. Conservatives have accused LGBTQ+ people of grooming or being sexually explicit around children and adolescents just by existing. Yet when Boebert inappropriately touches her date at a musical for young adults? Crickets.

Unfortunately, it looks as though there will be very little in the way of consequences, accountability, or general reflection on Boebert / the larger force of conservative hypocrisy.

Still, it is a good reminder that Boebert is up for re-election next fall and democrats Sol Sandoval, Alex Walker, and Adam Frisch are all running against her for Colorado’s 3rd District.

