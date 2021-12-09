Skip to main content

Fox News Hosts Can’t Understand Why Christmas Tree Arson Isn’t Considered a “Hate Crime”

By Vivian KaneDec 9th, 2021, 2:11 pm
 

The hosts of Fox & Friends talk above a chyron reading "Arson suspect freed without bail"

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade doesn’t understand why the person suspected of setting fire to the network’s “All-American Christmas Tree” this week can’t be charged with committing a hate crime.

The suggestion came as Kilmeade and his fellow Fox & Friends cohosts were bemoaning the fact that the suspect had been released without bail—something Ainsley Earhardt was quick to blame on “new liberal reform laws.” The suspect, Craig Tamanaha, was not eligible to be held on bail because he’s only accused of committing misdemeanor offenses. The hosts seemed genuinely furious at the idea that an unhoused person, as Tamanaha is, might not have to sit in jail while awaiting trial for something he has not been convicted of.

This would only have been a bail-eligible offense if a person had been injured or if the fire was a suspected hate crime, “and apparently lighting a Christmas tree on fire is not a hate crime,” Steve Doocy said incredulously.

To which Kilmeade asked, “Who says it’s not a hate crime against us, against Fox News?”

Doocy interjected that they “don’t know the guy’s motivations,” to which Kilmeade suggested, “the judge could ask him.” Brilliant plan, Brian.

Doocy is right that, despite what many Fox News executives, employees, and conservative supporters claimed yesterday, no one knows if the fire was deliberate or an accident, or if it had anything at all to do with Fox News or Christmas. Police said they didn’t think there were any “political” motivations behind the fire, and Tamanaha reportedly has a record of low-level criminal offenses—including, just last week, allegedly exposing himself to reporters outside of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan.

Kilmeade was not the only Fox News personality to suggest the Christmas tree fire should be considered a hate crime. (He was, however, the only one to imply Fox News itself is a protected group.)

Tucker Carlson devoted a whole segment to the idea:

This Fox News contributor also raised the question:

A lot of people online are making false equivalencies between burning a Christmas tree and destroying other (actual) religious symbols. But just yesterday, Ainsley Earhardt insisted that the Christmas tree wasn’t a symbol of Christianity, saying, “It’s about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It’s about Jesus. It’s about Hanukkah.”

Unsurprisingly, Fox News is showing themselves a level of compassion and interest in seeking justice that they have historically refused to extend to victims of actual hate crimes.

