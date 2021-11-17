Everything I know about Fortnite I learned against my will. I don’t mean that in a bad way, I just mean that my Fortnite knowledge comes from the Internet and from my friend’s nephew who plays all the time.

However.

I do know quite a bit about Naruto.

Naruto, which is one of the BIG 3 of anime (or maybe it’s not anymore, I dunno, the top three picks change every other day), is a shonen manga/anime series I was heavily into in the early 2000s, then again in the 2010s, and while I’m not watching Boruto (the new series about Naruto’s son) I’m pretty sure I’ll end up back on my Naruto shit at some point in the 2020s.

Now, since I don’t follow Fortnite beyond “my friend’s nephew sure does like to dance a lot” and “I guess Street Fighter is in it now,” the announcement about Naruto skins being available in didn’t mean much to me.

That is, until, I looked at Twitter.

naruto and sasuke after getting squad wiped by master chief, ariana grande and kratos pic.twitter.com/3hDCHV4wVk — ☔ (@oyonagi) November 16, 2021

Is this what happens in Fortnite?!

So Naruto has a gun now

NARUTO IS OUTTA CHAKRA BUT HE AIN’T OUTTA OPTIONS https://t.co/A5oAbQul6K — Kawashima Ami (@BitchyAmi) November 16, 2021

Every now and then, someone will wonder what would happen if (insert character) just… got a gun. Especially in shonen anime, which thrives on spending multiple episodes on intense, heart-pounding battles that maybe could’ve been settled in a couple of seconds if the protagonist (Naruto, in this case) turned his Rasengan into a RasenGUN.

This is now real pic.twitter.com/zGmxeuLYUE — 🍷黒 Umbra Witch Dee 黒🍷 (@DEEsidia) November 16, 2021

Anyone who has ever created, or laughed at, a meme about Naruto carrying a gun is currently living their best life. No longer do people have to rely solely on Grand Theft Auto mods to arm Team 7 with heavy artillery.

Now? There’s Fortnite, which can also be used to express what side you’re on in the “is Sakura useless” debate.

This what Sakura fans think she does in the manga https://t.co/tjoSQ8GZRy — Sid🍓 (@IamBleach_) November 16, 2021

Defending sakura on the internet is not enough, I need a gun pic.twitter.com/0pEtxnGy0A — im at school (@animewatcherer) November 16, 2021

Choose your side wisely, my friends.

Sasuke, proud dancer of the Uchiha Clan

You might be wondering where Sasuke is in this whole “I can arm anime ninjas with guns” festival that Twitter’s having. Well, when you’re someone as dark and moody as Sasuke Uchiha, especially since this is Naruto Shippuden Sasuke Uchiha (aka: Revenge Quest 2.0 Sasuke), there’s only one fate that awaits you.

Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MCiShFmySE — cursed fortnite sasuke (@chdorinagashi) November 16, 2021

It didn’t take long for Sasuke to start trending yesterday, but instead of it being over something that happened in Boruto or because someone shared that “Kishimoto drew Naruto and Sasuke wearing each other’s dog tags” image again, it was because of this:

And this:

sasuke in fortnite LET’S GOOO pic.twitter.com/qcv1XsWE6x — hourly sasuke (@hourlysasuke) November 16, 2021

Honestly, he’s never looked happier if you ask me.

LOSING MY SHIT. look how happy Sasuke looks riding this fucking unicorn LMFAO pic.twitter.com/Hwe6WllV6s — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 16, 2021

Maybe he didn’t leave the village to seek power so he could kill his own brother.

Maybe he left to start his TikTok channel.

Okay, what’s actually in the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collaboration, though?

All jokes aside, this collaboration is a pretty big deal, as Naruto is the first anime to be a part of Fortnite. This is surprising to me, not because of the anime they picked to be the first, but because anime is just now becoming part of this game series that seems to be known for being over the top and a touch bit absurd. I mean sure, having skins for Thanos so you can make him dance is absurd, but there is so much potential with anime that I’m surprised this is the first time it’s happened.

Where’s Vegeta?

Where’s Bakugo?

Hell, where’s the entire essence of Jojo?

Naruto will, potentially, be what opens the door to future anime collaborations, so let’s break down what comes with this release.

Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi are all available in their Naruto Shippuden looks. Both Naruto and Sakura have second skins for their Boruto looks (aka: their adult versions) and Kakashi has a skin for his Anbu days and will also be an NPC who can give you quests. Sasuke has no variant looks at the moment.

According to PC Gamer, the following is a list of cosmetic offerings:

Kurama Glider

Summoning Jutsu Emote

Ramen Break Emote

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Pakkun Back Bling: Kakashi’s smallest ninken.

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling: A shuriken with fearsome curved blades.

Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling: A warm cloak fit for going on missions.

Scroll Back Bling: Contains Techniques

Black Ops Sword Pickaxe: A sword used by the black ops.

Kunai Pickaxe (with Black variant Style): A sharp weapon favored by the shinobi.

Snake Sword: Sasuke’s beloved sword.

Hidan’s Scythe: The scythe of choice for curse rituals.

Along with these additions comes the hub in Creative Mode being made to look like Konoha, the village that all of these characters are from. The paper bomb kunai has also been added as a weapon that can be used in matches.

Are you excited about Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden or are you like me and just watching the clips floating around online?

LOOK HOW NARUTO ATE THATpic.twitter.com/gQIRUEQ5GM — Toji’s Taint Tickler || 📌 AU (@dattebiyos) November 16, 2021

(Image: Epic Games)

