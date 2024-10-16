Stills from 'Overwatch 2''s promotional video of Kiriko's new skill. The left features a half-body look at the skin, while the right focuses on her purple toe nails.
(Blizzard Entertainment)
‘Delete this:’ ‘Overwatch 2’ fans are losing it over the bizarre way the game is promoting Kiriko’s new skin

Alexandria Lopez
Published: Oct 16, 2024 05:06 pm

The Overwatch 2 team had a very specific audience in mind when they promoted Kiriko’s new skin.

October 15 welcomed Season 13 of the beloved video game Overwatch 2. Named “Spellbinder,” fans can anticipate several new releases with this new update, such as Junkenstein’s Laboratory Game Mode, a My Hero Academia collaboration, new Halloween-themed skins for characters, and more.

Prior to the release of the update, Overwatch 2 took to their social media account to promote a new skin for Support hero Yatagarasu Kiriko. While it’s normal for companies to promote new releases and hop on trending memes, it’s the way Overwatch 2 did it that has people feeling mixed.

‘Overwatch 2’ promotes Kiriko’s new skin in the weirdest way

Before the update was released, the Overwatch 2 team shared a tweet to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to promote Kiriko’s new skin. The video first showcases the skin in its entirety before zooming on to her feet. The rest of the video focuses on her feet and sharp, purple toenails as she moves.

In their caption, they dubbed Kiriko’s feet as “grippers” and asked fans to comment a foot emoji if they were excited for the skin.

For reference, Kiriko’s original form is widely different from the skin. Kiriko’s original form features her in a miko, a dress typically worn by Shinto shrine maidens, that is accessorized with streetwear aesthetics.

Fans left flabbergasted by how ‘Overwatch 2’ promoted Kiriko’s new skin

Reactions to the skin reveal were mixed. Some people found it humorous and even claimed that the video got them hyped for the skin’s release. On the other hand, others stated that though they did not like the tweet, they respected the hustle in trying to capitalize on players who simp for female characters.

However, a wide majority of people were (rightfully) weirded out. Many questioned the marketing team’s choices, while others begged for the admin of the account to delete the questionable tweet. Some users stated the tweet was “disturbing” and that it was slandering the name of Overwatch.

It’s understandable why people are disturbed by the tweet. While it tried to relate to the audience by utilizing the “grippers” meme, it came across as if Overwatch 2 was pandering to the feet fetish community. With a game as big as Overwatch 2, which has thousands of loyal players, surely there are better ways to promote upcoming releases?

