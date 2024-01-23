Dear God, ‘Fortnite’ Pulled Raiden’s Child-Bearing Femboy Hips?

Raiden, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty’s initially despised protagonist, is a femboy. This is not a subjective opinion, but an objective reality—unless you’re Fortnite, apparently.

Look at that blonde-haired, blue-eyed twink in the primary image. He’s a beautiful, beautiful man, an object of my teenage fascination as an (admittedly somewhat confused) lesbian. In fact, if the original Metal Gear Solid 2 team’s concept artists had their way, Raiden would have been even more feminine, more androgynous, more of a femboy.

Without Raiden’s femininity, there is no Raiden. Period.

So imagine my surprise when Raiden, who appeared in a leak as an upcoming character in Fortnite, was shown without his iconic curves. No thick hips? Barely an hourglass waist? C’mon, Epic Games! Look how they massacred my boy!

Next, you’re going to tell me that Raiden is skipping those squats. Good God.

Raiden appears to be getting a katana and his hood for his tactical suit, although it’s not really clear when he’ll drop for the game. And sure, I’ve seen gamers complain that they wanted Raiden to look a bit more like his Metal Gear Solid 4 or Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance appearance. You know, the badass, sleek ninja warrior he ultimately became after his journey in Metal Gear Solid 2.

Now THIS is what Raiden should look like.

But you know what? I like Raiden in MGS2. He’s a guinea pig, a nobody, a man forced into trials and tribulations that are far more than any person should bear. Raiden’s androgyny was always a beautiful metaphor for his character and narrative, and it’s nice to see Fortnite nearly embrace him this way.

But honestly, I’d rather get downed in a ranked match because of my wider, thick femboy thighs’ hitbox than drop from the Battle Bus looking like I missed leg day. Epic, please, make my man a curvaceous twink again.

