Former President Trump to Sue Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube Due to “Censorship”

Former President Donald Trump is doing what he knows best: suing people. According to NPR, Trump has filed class-action complaints in Florida against social media giants in an effort to constrain their actions and change content moderation to serve him. This comes after reports were released that Trump’s own social media-esque platform was shut down due to lack of activity. This is clearly him trying to stay relevant and have people thinking about him.

According to CNN, the suit filed against Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube demands “an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people.” That is followed by, “We’re demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well.” Former President Donald Trump is basically suing these tech giants because he’d like to have a place to spew his dangerous nonsense, and he doesn’t understand that the same freedom he claims is being infringed upon is what allows these companies to decide who and what to allow in their platforms.

Honestly, I don’t miss Donnie or his cycle of madness disguised as looking out for conservative voices, and thank God I don’t know anyone who supports him or his need to have a platform to spread his lies. Because it’s been good without him. It’s been amazing not to open up Twitter and groan in exasperation at the state of his next clusterf*** or political mishap because he’s got the grace of a newborn fawn who never got used to his legs but insists that he’s mastered walking.

And Trump’s claims that he’s being censored are way out of line with little evidence to back them, no matter if it’s him speaking these words or that of his fanbase. That fanbase includes Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, who back in October bluntly said during the forced testimony in front of the Commerce Committee, “I’ll just cut to the chase, Big Tech is out to get conservatives. That’s not a hunch. That’s not a suspicion. That’s a fact.”

Just because you say something is a fact doesn’t make it one. Actual evidence needs to be presented to make something a fact. And from where I’m standing it’s been a bunch of claims of bias to cover up the fact that these conservatives are pushing racist, sexist, and homophobic rhetoric that is of no use to anyone and doesn’t have to be allowed on anyone’s platform. Basically, they’re struggling like mad because they know it and have no desire to change their ways.

The more that Republicans like Trump try to make it seem like they’re the victim, the clearer it becomes that they aren’t. Because no one has forgotten the January 6th Capitol insurrection that Donald Trump spurred on into existence. Some have decided to interpret what happened to fit their narrative as the Republicans have done. But others remember the beatings and the horror of our nation’s capital being attacked by its own people.

And we’re not going to forget. We’re not going to forgive. And we’re going to keep an eye out as you try to push this garbage narrative that your voice is being censored when it isn’t.

