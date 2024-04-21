Cue the Frank Sinatra for Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson’s New Film, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’!

Romantic comedy?! NASA!? THE MOON LANDING?! What doesn’t this movie have? Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, dropped its first trailer today. And after watching it, we’re all suddenly very excited for romance during the moon landing!

The movie is described as follows: “Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…”

The trailer shows off some cute back-and-forth banter between Johansson and Tatum mixed with the high stakes of the space race. Truly, what could be better than this?

Directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy, Fly Me to the Moon is based on the story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn.

An absolutely stacked cast

You’d think a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum would be enough to entice me, but Fly Me to the Moon brings out all the big guns! I mean, anything to bring the moon landing to life, right?

The rest of the cast includes: Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, and Donald Elise Watkins. Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson make special appearances as well.

A perfect summer story

Right now, Fly Me to the Moon is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 12, 2024. That’s a prime-time slot for summer blockbusters, and I’m beyond excited to see the romcom renaissance continue with Fly Me to the Moon!

