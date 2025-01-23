Florida woman’s drug pouch said ‘Definitely not a bag full of drugs,’ but guess what, it was full of drugs

Teryn Acri from Florida was a passenger in a car when it was pulled over and searched. Police found a pouch in Acri’s possession that said “Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs.” But Acri’s bag was, of course, full of drugs, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post that reads like it was written by a comedian.

According to Florida police, the traffic stop happened in early January this year near Melbourne, FL, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. During the stop, the driver of the car agreed to let the cops and their dog search the vehicle and said there was nothing illegal inside. Police searched the car, and found Acri’s bag, which contained about 8 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

“Oftentimes in law enforcement we say to ourselves ‘you just can’t make this stuff up’ and this case is without question one of those cases!!,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in part on Facebook, announcing Acri’s arrest. Wayne added, “Acri had had a few bags with her and one of them had the words ‘Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs’ printed on it!! The bag was filled with snacks…nah just kidding it was actually drugs, that’s right, she actually had a bag with drugs in it that said on the side ‘Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs’!”

Acri was a repeat offender

According to court documents viewed by Law & Crime, Acri, 31, was arrested just 10 days earlier when cops found meth and drug paraphernalia in her car during another traffic stop. Acri was released on bond two days later. It’s unclear, however, if that time she had her cool bag. Maybe after her first arrest, Acri thought “Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs” was the protection she needed to not get caught again.

“Since Acri apparently forgot what happened to her just the other week,” Sheriff Ivey added in his post, “she’s now enjoying another ‘staycation’ at Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge, on a No Bond status once again, of course, that’s only till a judge gives her another ridiculous bond so she can get out and do the same crap over again!!”

At the second traffic stop, Ari was arrested at the scene and now faces charges meth trafficking and related drug possession charges, the same charges she faced when she earlier posted bond and was released. Sheriff Ivey wrote, “You know there is a quote that says, ‘insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results’ and folks let me tell you, this is absolute insanity that we just keep letting these criminals out of jail on ridiculous bonds so they can break more laws!!”

Comments on Sheriff Ivey’s post included, “Okay, that bag is hilarious… the rest of the situation sucks…but the bag.” One also said, “It’s a terribly hard life to live when everything you do is controlled by the drugs [you’re] addicted to.” Another added, “I totally would have trusted the bag, I mean it’s labeled Definitely not drugs!”For now, Acri remains behind bars and no word yet if a bond has been set for her release. It’s also unclear if she has legal counsel, what she might plead, or when she’s expected to appear in court. In all seriousness, let’s hope Acri gets the help she needs to address her apparent addiction issues.

