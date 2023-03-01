Florida Republicans Introduce Bill to Literally ‘Cancel’ the State’s Democratic Party

Republicans, the party that keeps trying to outlaw basic human rights, are at it again. In Florida, Republicans are trying to “cancel” the Democratic party in the state. Yes, the same people who say cancel culture is ruining the country are trying to cancel their political opponents. I guess getting rid of healthcare for their constituents and eliminating books from schools wasn’t enough for them.

In a move that reeks of fascism, Florida Man (and state senator) Blaise Ingoglia filed SB 1248 on February 23rd. If passed and signed into law, “The Ultimate Cancel Act” (its actual name) would dissolve the state’s Democrats as a party on July 1st of this year. I’m not an expert on constitutional law, but this whole thing seems pretty wild. It is all a giant exercise in stupidity.

How the hell can you get rid of a political party?

The text of the bill never says they are getting rid of Democrats, but the verbiage would make the cancellation apply only to that party. Basically, the bill would dissolve any party that’s “platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.” Prior to and during the Civil War, southern Democrats supported slavery. They were the ones responsible for seceding from the union and trying to keep Black Americans enslaved. It is just ridiculous to draw the line there because Florida was a slave state, regardless of what political party was in charge. Not to mention that the modern Democratic platform (started in the 1930s under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt) has no real connection to what was going on in the 1800s.

If the bill went into effect, the Democrats of Florida would be de-platformed and all Florida voters registered as Democrats would have to register with an existing party to vote in any upcoming elections. So, again, instead of helping the citizens of Florida, the GOP is looking to control their citizens even more. The bill also stipulates that the party would have to reorganize as a new party, with a new party name never used before. May I suggest the “Republicans are Asshats” party?

In response to this absurd bill, the Florida Democrats had this to say:

“Presenting a bill that would disenfranchise 5 million voters is both unconstitutional and unserious. Under Ron DeSantis, Senator Ingoglia is using his office to push bills that are nothing more than publicity stunts instead of focusing on the issues that matter most to Floridians, such as reforming property insurance, addressing housing affordability, and combating climate change.”

Ingoglia said he introduced the bill because “For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past. This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason.” Getting rid of statues that further the Jim Crow racist agenda and removing the names of American traitors from public buildings is not the same thing as trying to dissolve an entire group of people that object to your platform.

(via WESH, featured image: Disney/Marvel)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]