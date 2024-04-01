Yelena’s New Suit Has Perfect Cosplay Potential

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has ushered in a new wave of blonde cosplayers saying “finally.” Introduced in Black Widow, she has become a fan favorite and her new suit for the upcoming movie Thunderbolts is my cosplay dream. I just need to know what her hair situation is.

In Black Widow, Yelena loved talking about her vest with Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). It has many pockets. But her looks throughout her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have shifted (often including that vest though). In my own cosplaying, I tend to do Yelena in her white tank top and black jeans, wearing her vest and rocking a two-ponytail look. Mainly because it is easier on my end and as someone who often has to work at conventions, I transition that into a normal outfit when I need to.

This new suit though? I’m going to need it. At first, I thought it was just another variation of her green vest but then I saw the full suit and GASPED. Pugh took us on a behind-the-scenes look at Thunderbolts in a new Instagram video and while she was saying what she could and could not show us, she did a quick pan of her newest outfit and it is absolutely gorgeous!

It is everything I need as a Yelena cosplayer. (Though I might need a wig if Yelena’s hair is the same length as Pugh’s currently is. I cannot rock that hairstyle like she can.) In fact, this is the first time I have wanted to go all in on a complete screen-accurate cosplay.

Maybe it’s the pants or how all the parts of the suit completely connect to each other but I absolutely love everything about this look and what Thunderbolts has in store for us. I am a Yelena girl forever and always and a brand new suit is an exciting addition!

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

