Florence Pugh made headlines this weekend when she wore a sheer Valentino gown to the brand’s haute couture show in Rome. The dress was see-through, which launched a thousand takes on social media, with many celebrating Pugh and the gorgeous dress. The Black Widow actor was flanked by fellow celebrities and Anna Wintour in the front row of the runway show.

florence pugh, anna wintour, ariana debose, hwasa and anne hathaway at the valentino show in rome pic.twitter.com/aZAPn8w5TD — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 10, 2022

Pugh’s dress was cheeky, but it wasn’t anything new: plenty of starlets and models have donned outfits that bared their chests before. But unlike them, Pugh has since been the subject of sexist trolls who assumed that Pugh’s dress gave them permission to share any and all gross comments and thoughts on her body. Pugh responded via Instagram, writing “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Pugh continued, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Pugh added, “It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….”

Pugh is absolutely right: if you have a problem with her dress or her body, that’s on you.

