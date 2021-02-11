Amid popular tropes like “there was only one bed” and “fake dating,” many fandoms have made liberal use of the “reincarnation AU.” In this kind of alternate universe, the idea is that characters from another time (or galaxy, or what have you) find themselves reincarnated (often in the modern day) and are usually on a path back to discovering their lost love.

Fandom’s affinity for this romantic scenario that transcends life and death is one of many reasons why an advertisement for a Chinese beauty brand’s lipstick recently blew up in fan circles on Twitter. Most pressingly, it has a wonderfully queer sensibility and features two lovely women.

man this 花西子 ad is so beautiful and for what pic.twitter.com/krt4Xac9g9 — yu 🌿 (@congeebrain) February 1, 2021

In the ad for Florasis makeup, which plays more like a trailer or a promo for a lavish Chinese drama (where reincarnation is a not infrequent theme), the women meet in passing. One drops something that the other retrieves (spoiler alert: it’s lipstick), and then an intercut flashback shows the two frolicking and making beautiful music together in the past. There’s makeup involved, I guess, but you’d be forgiven if you were so distracted you didn’t realize there was a product being promoted.

the caption on this was 真好啊…这辈子我们又遇到了 (how nice…. we’ve met again in this life) — yu 🌿 (@congeebrain) February 1, 2021

The reactions online as the ad made the rounds were enthusiastic, to say the least.

That is the least straight thing I’ve ever seen — 🏳️‍⚧️xenon but AAAAAAAAAAAAA🏳️‍⚧️ (@funkytime69) February 4, 2021

The energy of that gay “doing each other’s makeup” pic but in an chinese novel ad — Road to DeuKae win (@DreamsRaider) February 3, 2021

spot the difference pic.twitter.com/ESPIGFtxdS — Pieck ꜱɪᴍᴘlify (@pottysol) February 1, 2021

IM SCREAMING THERES CHINESE LIPSTICK ADS THAT HAVE LESBIANS AAAAAA — Hypno || ✡︎ Non Binery antic hours (@SobeccaBlake) February 2, 2021

body in abyss, heart in sapphic lipstick ad — jenny loves ares!!! (@yinyucult) February 8, 2021

It even has its own fan art.

got a little obsessed with the f/f Chinese lipstick ad sorry sorry sorry pic.twitter.com/rESPHegBCk — Grandma’s Cutlass (@Marika_Writes_) February 5, 2021

Marketing execs should take note: this ad’s popularity on Twitter has provided more organic exposure, excitement, and brand awareness than can be bought by a targeted campaign. The clip has been watched more than 2 million times, and “sapphic lipstick ad” is all one need mention for a certain portion of the Internet to know exactly what you’re talking about. There’s a “full version” of this ad that’s even more explicitly queer, but alas it has vanished from Twitter at current.

The wlw energy is so strong I want to buy that lipstick even tho I have no idea on how to use make up — 🔞Wanxue|| X!AOVEN CANON 2021 (@yuwanxue) February 2, 2021

Chinese brand Florasis’s lipstick is what’s ostensibly being sold here. Florasis produces makeup that comes in elaborate cases and is carved with gorgeous details. The company has its aesthetics down pat, and this was brilliantly realized in the brief narrative that captured much of fandom Twitter’s imagination. And because of the ad, the makeup’s getting a lot more traction.

Oh my God 😍

Also, their makeup line is so extra and look cool af pic.twitter.com/V3mrKSfIMg — Lin⁷ ⟭⟬ (@ChimeforestLin) February 3, 2021

Florasis is the sickest beauty brand I’ve ever seen in my life… ????? pic.twitter.com/KtarCdUIy5 — RINI (@RINIWANN) February 10, 2021

Omg I saw this tiktok a while ago and I didn’t know it was the same brand. Look at the packaging! pic.twitter.com/5xNQ4XkiGy — B (@aleyzmcnellyz) February 10, 2021

Media execs should also take note. More of this.

Greatest reincarnation AU of all time and it’s a lipstick commercial. https://t.co/CMjbvvk9Gu — AJ (@gasmaskteaparty) February 2, 2021

…ted lasso started as a skit and set of ads. If we pressure the writers… — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) February 4, 2021

(image: screengrab)

