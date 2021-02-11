comScore Chinese Lipstick Sapphic Reincarnation AU Ad | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Fandom Is Obsessed With This Queer Ad for a Chinese Lipstick

By Kaila Hale-SternFeb 11th, 2021, 6:00 pm

Florasis lipstick ad

Amid popular tropes like “there was only one bed” and “fake dating,” many fandoms have made liberal use of the “reincarnation AU.” In this kind of alternate universe, the idea is that characters from another time (or galaxy, or what have you) find themselves reincarnated (often in the modern day) and are usually on a path back to discovering their lost love.

Fandom’s affinity for this romantic scenario that transcends life and death is one of many reasons why an advertisement for a Chinese beauty brand’s lipstick recently blew up in fan circles on Twitter. Most pressingly, it has a wonderfully queer sensibility and features two lovely women.

In the ad for Florasis makeup, which plays more like a trailer or a promo for a lavish Chinese drama (where reincarnation is a not infrequent theme), the women meet in passing. One drops something that the other retrieves (spoiler alert: it’s lipstick), and then an intercut flashback shows the two frolicking and making beautiful music together in the past. There’s makeup involved, I guess, but you’d be forgiven if you were so distracted you didn’t realize there was a product being promoted.

The reactions online as the ad made the rounds were enthusiastic, to say the least.

It even has its own fan art.

Marketing execs should take note: this ad’s popularity on Twitter has provided more organic exposure, excitement, and brand awareness than can be bought by a targeted campaign. The clip has been watched more than 2 million times, and “sapphic lipstick ad” is all one need mention for a certain portion of the Internet to know exactly what you’re talking about. There’s a “full version” of this ad that’s even more explicitly queer, but alas it has vanished from Twitter at current.

Chinese brand Florasis’s lipstick is what’s ostensibly being sold here. Florasis produces makeup that comes in elaborate cases and is carved with gorgeous details. The company has its aesthetics down pat, and this was brilliantly realized in the brief narrative that captured much of fandom Twitter’s imagination. And because of the ad, the makeup’s getting a lot more traction.

Media execs should also take note. More of this.

