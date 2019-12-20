Knives Out’s Parody Wellness Brand Now Has Its Own Perfect Goop-Like Website

As many have already written about, Toni Collette’s performance of Joni Thrombey in Knives Out is exactly how many of us think Gwyneth Paltrow runs her website, Goop. So, it’s only fitting that Flam, the fictional website that Joni is trying to make a thing in the movie, has its own real-world website now. Right?

The site, which is just one page, has products listed as unavailable because of a dispute with the FDA, and reader, I tell you, I cackled. But then again, it does have Toni Collette saying “Flam” over and over again on the main page.

my sexuality is toni collette saying ‘flam’ pic.twitter.com/ofphSVr9ME — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 1, 2019

It’s hard to not look at this stuff and not make a comparison between Joni as a character and the real-life business aspect of Gwyneth Paltrow’s questionable “wellness” brand—and others like it.

Also. Toni Collette as GOOP basically. Very into it. “I read about you in tweet from the New Yorker!” I howled. #knivesout — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) September 8, 2019

KNIVES OUT is a lot of fun and I think my MVP is Toni Collette, who’s essentially playing John Early playing Gwyneth Paltrow — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 8, 2019

Everyone will have a different MVP of KNIVES OUT (and there are no wrong answers here) but mine is Toni Collette playing Gwyneth Paltrow and dancing to “More Than This”. #TIFF19 — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) September 8, 2019

Toni Collette in the Gwyneth Paltrow biopic immediately!!!!!!!! — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) October 29, 2019

These new beauty products from Gwyneth Pa-… sorry, we mean Toni Collette, are to die for #KnivesOut https://t.co/5uaEKTizOe — Total Film (@totalfilm) November 4, 2019

Toni Collette as Gwyneth Paltrow in Knives Out is one of the best things she’s ever done period — Mad (@theotwomb) November 29, 2019

Is Knives Out the best movie of this year? It’s hard to say. Is Toni Collette giving us her best Gwyneth Paltrow something we should be talking about more? Yes, most definitely.

