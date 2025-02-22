FKA Twigs helps Kim K’s daughter north west reach major music milestone ahead of her 2025 ‘Eusexua’ tour

FKA Twigs just released her third studio album, Eusexua, on January 24, 2025, and earlier this month, the album went to number one on the charts. In addition to that incredible achievement, five songs from the album debuted on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs Charts, including a song that featured Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West.

Recommended Videos

The 11-year-old features on Twigs’ song “Childlike Things,” where she raps a few verses in Japanese. That song debuted at number six, making it West’s first top-10 hit. However, this isn’t the first time West appeared rapping in Japanese on a song. In August 2024, her dad, Kanye West, released a song titled “Bomb,” featuring North rapping in Japanese.

The songs topped the charts just before Twigs is set to go on tour in March. Does this mean that West might be making an appearance? I guess fans will have to wait to find out! Continue reading to see how to buy tickets to the upcoming Eusexua tour.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for FKA Twigs’ Eusexua tour on StubHub.

FKA Twigs Eusexua Tour Tickets 2025

Tickets are on sale now for FKA Twigs’ Eusexua tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which city you see the singer and where you sit inside the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night at the Shed at The Salt Shed in Chicago, Illinois, are selling for $74 in the Grands section. Fans can also get their hands on Premium tickets for this show, which are selling for $148.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for FKA Twigs’ Eusexua tour on StubHub.

FKA Twigs Eusexua Tour Schedule 2025

FKA Twigs will be kicking off her tour on March 8 in Prague before she heads to North America on March 26. This first show in the U.S. will be in Chicago, Illinois, where she will play two shows. Then, she’s heading to Toronto, Ontario in Canada, and later in April, she will be in San Francisco, California for a show. See the American tour dates below, along with links to buy tickets.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy