‘Five BIG BOOMS:’ Jimmy Fallon hates the BOOM-meter and it’s hilarious

A.J & Big Justice were joined by the Rizzler when they decided to torment Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The popular TikTok stars rate things based on “BOOMS”. Meaning they will just yell out how many booms something gets and then say “BOOM” that amount of times.

Andrew “AJ” Befumo and his son Big Justice became famous for their Costco videos. They’d review products on a scale from 1 boom to 5 booms. The Rizzler is Christian Joseph and is not related to AJ or Big Justice. They’re just friends who all ended up on The Tonight Show.

Fallon had the three on his show and partook in the bit for a minute but fans could clearly see that he was more than annoyed with their antics. Honestly, their stint on the show has given me a new life goal. I want to be famous enough to end up on The Tonight Show. Just when Fallon thinks he is free of the booms, out of the weeds, I will announce that my project should be given FIVE BIG BOOMS and torment him. Fallon must be kept on his toes.

You can truly see the moment when the light leaves Fallon’s eyes. Part of me feels bad. He clearly was trying to keep his show moving in the way he’s used to. But when you bring on TikTok stars in their first big talk show gig, you kind of have to give it to them for not really knowing that constantly doing the Boom Meter isn’t what the host wants. The Roots, the in house band for The Tonight Show, though? They seemed to love every second of it.

The internet’s response to this is golden

Everyone had a range of emotions about the trio ending up on The Tonight Show. For me, it’s part of a larger issue with TikTok celebrities taking over but that’s not what is important here. What’s more important is that Jimmy Fallon questioned his entire life choice because of this situation.

The response online ranged from people mad because Fallon didn’t respect the Rizzler to wondering why he didn’t ask this literal child who he was voting for.

Why did Jimmy Fallon not ask The Rizzler who he is endorsing in the Presidential election? His silence alone is already a disappointment but the people who platform him while enabling his political inaction is sickening — gröøvy (@grooviestsalami) October 29, 2024

Others hoped that AJ and Big Justice would join the Rizzler on The Tonight Show time and time again until Fallon finally breaks at the sight of them. I hope he hears “BIG BOOMS” in his nightmares.

I want them to keep showing up on Jimmy Fallon until he breaks completely https://t.co/IiyqmduDxm — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) October 29, 2024

Others were just team Rizzler because look at the kid, he is iconic.

The Rizzler watching everyone turn on Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/ZkSEX2ebbT — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) October 30, 2024

All this proves one thing though: Jimmy Fallon can be broken.

Jimmy Fallon’s light leaving his eyes and his childish joy being smothered by the psychological torture enacted by the Costco Guys is sending me — jade (@WifexOfxAgony) October 29, 2024

Fallon has become known for his fake laugh, his shock over a completely reasonable story, and his antics on his show. None of that happened with AJ, Big Justice, and the Rizzler. Only his anger over the booms was left and it was genuinely hilarious watching him just descend into anger over the situation.

Hopefully, we will hear the booms calling out to Jimmy Fallon again because seeing him react to this trio has made me so happy. I just keep liking every single tweet about it. Let the Rizzler take over hosting duties!

