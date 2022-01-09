Skip to main content

First Reactions to ‘Scream’ Praise Killer New Entry in the Horror Franchise

Hello Sidney!

It’s been 11 years since Scream 4 was released, but in one week the next chapter in the meta slasher series hit theaters. The confusingly titled ‘Scream’ (just call it Scream 5, guys) has already been screened for critics, and so far the first reactions have been uniformly positive. The Scream franchise has had such a strong run, thanks to smart scripts, compelling performances, and genuinely twisty mysteries.

‘Scream’ will be the first in the franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven (who died in 2015). Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and
Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed the film, with original screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing. Stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette return to their original roles, alongside new additions Kyle Gallner (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). Let’s take a look at what folks are saying about the latest chapter in the Woodsboro saga.

Scream hits theaters January 14. No streaming plans have been announced yet, but it will presumably air sometime soon on Paramount+.

