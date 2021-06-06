Wednesday June 9 marks the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+. The six-part miniseries will be the third Marvel cinematic universe series, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But those characters haven’t been in the MCU as long as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who made his big screen debut in 2011’s Thor. After a decade in the MCU, Loki has remained a complex antagonist for the Avengers

And while the Loki we all know and love died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, 2012 Loki is on the loose, having stolen the Tesseract that was dropped by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. In the new series, Loki finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) where he’s given the choice of being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or helping fix the timeline and stopping a greater threat.

Well, the press embargo has been lifted, and critics are sharing their first impressions of Loki. And it seems like fans are in for a wild ride:

#Loki is fun, Hiddleston and Wilson are fantastic together and it's an even wilder aesthetic shift for the MCU than WandaVision was in its early episodes. More later! — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) June 6, 2021

Here's my review of the first two episodes of #Loki: It rules. pic.twitter.com/QzEFranaIW — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 6, 2021

I have now seen the first two episodes of #Loki, and OMG I’m madly in love. I want to hug this show, it’s so great. It’s so everything you want out of a show set in the bowels of a fantasy bureaucracy, there were times when I felt like I had stumbled on “Marvel’s Brazil.” — Ani Bundel (@anibundel) June 6, 2021

Full thoughts to come on Tuesday but #Loki is the best MCU TV series so far. Cleverly concocted, hilarious, heartwrenching, ominous & sets the stage for where MCU Phase 4 will go. Tons of twists & turns within its 1st 2 episodess alone & there's plenty more to come! — Tom Power (@thomp1987) June 6, 2021

I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki and they’re awesome! Fans won’t be disappointed at all! Review for it will be out Tuesday when the embargo lifts :) pic.twitter.com/tjRqW9I04Y — The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) June 6, 2021

I thought the first episode of #Loki was trippy. MCU changing up there genre again. This is a sci-fi time warp detective story. Took me a second to grasp the feel of it, but once I locked in , I was in. Definitely my type of genre and Hiddleston and Wilson are great partners. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 6, 2021

After watching the first two episodes of #Loki, I am so unbelievably pumped. There is just something so delightfully terrifying about chaos and this show is having so much fun with this concept. Not knowing what’s next has never been more exhilarating. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/79Hijhz0Ox — Steven Ray Morris (@StevenRayMorris) June 6, 2021

Just watched the first two episodes of #Loki and this is the wonderfully weird magic-meets-scifi stuff I’ve been waiting for in the MCU. The whole cast is great, the show is visually stunning, and there are more than a few laugh-out-loud moments. Can’t wait to see more. pic.twitter.com/3O8xWRZ9C1 — Who’s the Bossk? – Star Wars podcast (@WhosTheBosskPod) June 6, 2021

I watched the first TWO episodes of #Loki and if you loved the social media experience of #WandaVision, you’re in for a treat. When you hit as many home runs as the #MCU does, you can take big swings & that’s what this show is. #Loki feels grounded, but the scale is massive! pic.twitter.com/zcnVg8ZNi1 — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) June 6, 2021

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

Are you excited to watch Loki? Let us know in the comments!

