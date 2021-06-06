comScore First Reactions to Marvel's Loki Promise a Wild Ride | The Mary Sue

First Reactions to Marvel’s Loki Promise a Wildly Ambitious Ride

We would expect nothing less from the god of mischief.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 6th, 2021, 4:45 pm

Wednesday June 9 marks the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+. The six-part miniseries will be the third Marvel cinematic universe series, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But those characters haven’t been in the MCU as long as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who made his big screen debut in 2011’s Thor. After a decade in the MCU, Loki has remained a complex antagonist for the Avengers

And while the Loki we all know and love died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, 2012 Loki is on the loose, having stolen the Tesseract that was dropped by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. In the new series, Loki finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) where he’s given the choice of being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or helping fix the timeline and stopping a greater threat.

Well, the press embargo has been lifted, and critics are sharing their first impressions of Loki. And it seems like fans are in for a wild ride:

Are you excited to watch Loki? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Disney+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.