Things We Saw Today: The Final Trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is Here

Sam Wilson training with Captain America’s shield is something that can be so personal. And now we have our final look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before the series premieres on Disney+ this Friday!

The relationship between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes is something that fans have been waiting to explore. Mainly because we’ve gotten so little of them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without Steve Rogers being there. With this trailer, we get to see the two of them training together, working, and using one another to take on their foes their own way.

The entire world is coping with the aftermath of the Blip, and that includes our heroes. Both Sam and Bucky have been through the ringer, and now, as the world is trying to rebuild, they have to find their place as heroes. As Bucky points out, Cap’s shield means something, and getting to watch as Sam comes to terms with it and what it means for him is wonderful.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and getting to see both Sam and Bucky grow together in a world without Steve Rogers is going to be exciting. The legacy of Captain America’s shield isn’t an easy burden to bear. Sam Wilson has to figure out where he fits into this position, and I, personally, can’t wait.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Her Universe has their WandaVision collection available! (via Her Universe)

This is what most of us know about the death of Julius Caesar: —”Beware the Ides of March.”

—A few idealistic Romans decided to win back Rome for the people.

—Caesar got stabbed by Brutus, said “Et tu, Brute?” and died nobly. All of that is wrong. https://t.co/C5LIYwHtUB — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 15, 2021

The new trailer for Cruella gives us a look at the fashion world of Cruella. (via /Film)

Tesla has officially listed founder Elon Musk as its ‘Technoking’ in a regulatory filing, while the firm’s financial chief is named ‘Master of Coin’ https://t.co/ZyfOWyHTef pic.twitter.com/sQT3j2SsOM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

Jessica McClintock has passed away at the age of 90. (via People)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]