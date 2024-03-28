‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Hits Theaters on the 25th Anniversary of the Original Film

Death, like horror franchise sequels, comes for us all. The sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise, titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, is finally in production.

Bloodlines will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) and written by Guy Busick (Scream VI) and Lori Evans Taylor (Bed Rest). The film, like the rest in the franchise, will center on a protagonist who has a premonition of their death and the deaths of their friends. After thwarting death the first time, the survivors are picked off one by one as the Grim Reaper comes to collect.

The previous entry, Final Destination 5, was released in 2011. A follow-up was always planned but was delayed for years due to rewrites, production delays, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

When does Final Destination: Bloodlines come out?

The film hits theaters in 2025, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original film. An exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Who stars in the film?

Bloodlines stars Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash), Richard Harmon (The Night Agent), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Dexter), and Tinpo Lee (Kung Fu). Horror icon Tony Todd (Candyman) will reprise his role as coroner William Bludworth.

What can we expect from Bloodlines?

We know little about the plot outside of the franchise’s signature framework. Someone will have a premonition of their disastrous death and save a bunch of folks. Said folks will then get picked off in increasingly creative ways by an annoyed Death. It’s rumored that Bloodlines will explore Bludworth’s backstory, but those rumors have yet to be confirmed.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters in 2025.

