‘Fight of our lives’: A Democratic Congressman discloses the Democrats’ plans post-Trump win

Democrats have a plan for what is going to happen under a Donald Trump presidency. Which, good. It was scary there for a minute, didn’t know if they had any kind of idea what to do! But Rep. Jamie Raskin gave us a little hope.

Recommended Videos

Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Raskin was frank about where our country currently is. “Look, we lost an election by around 3 million votes,” Raskin said. “Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump four years before that by more than 7 million votes. So obviously, the country is closely divided.” He went on to talk about how the Democrats need to look at how the Right managed to use social media. “So we’re going to alter some tactics and strategies and figure out how the Right has captured a lot of the social media, and I think we have been outflanked there,” he said.

Raskin didn’t completely dismiss what the Democrats did in the 2024 election. But he did not that “there are clearly some changes that need to be made.” He went on to say, “We’re not going to change our values. We’re not going to abandon American constitutional democracy because we lost an election by 1% or 1.5%. We’re not going to abandon the rule of law.”

But in the end, he made it clear that the Democrats plans are currently to just figure out how to win again. “We’re going to be recruiting and mobilizing hundreds of thousands and millions of more people to get out there and be leaders in this fight,” he said. “What else can we do? This is not a game of volleyball or badminton where we’re going to quit the game or something. I mean, this is the fight of our lives that we’re in now.”

It is a frightening time in America

Raskin is right about how the MAGA party used social media. They targeted young voters (particularly young white voters) and it worked to their advantage. The fact that Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris by this man votes should terrify you. What happened between 2020 to 2024 to change it that drastically?

The answer is nothing and if someone says “the price of groceries,” well, Trump isn’t fixing that either. But we live in a world where this is our reality and it is scary. At least Democrats are recognizing that we cannot just continue to do the same thing we’ve done time and time again and expect different results. This election was seemingly a wake up call. It just hurts that it took this election result to make them realize their strategy wasn’t working on all of America.

Who knows what will happen next. We will have to endure another Trump presidency and we all have to hope we make it out of it in one piece. Unless he changes the rules, at least we know that this is the last time we’ll have to deal with Trump in charge of the country, right?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy