Feminist TV is better than ever with these 10 shows streaming right now

There’s always a good reason to celebrate women’s stories and perspectives—and that extends to the TV shows many of us happily indulge in. Thankfully, we live in a time full of incredible stories about women who have defied the odds to build lives for themselves that they’re proud of and thriving within. Luckily, our streaming options include plenty of chances to watch those stories play out on the small screen.

Many of the options on this list debuted a few years ago, but their relevance to pop culture today still stands. After all, could anyone argue that The Handmaid’s Tale is any less relevant today than when the first episode was released in 2017 (or when the book by the same name was published in 1985)? Definitely not.

Here is a look at 10 of the best feminist shows streaming right now and where to watch them.

The Handmaid’s Tale

As a series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the expectations for The Handmaid’s Tale were sky-high—and the show has more than exceeded those expectations throughout its soon-to-be 6-season run. The show is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society that used to be the United States. Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, and Joseph Fiennes star.

The Handmaid’s Tale – Watch now on Hulu

The Morning Show

The Morning Show offers an unflinching look into what goes on behind the scenes of a popular early morning talk show. The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as a news anchor and an aspiring journalist respectively, whose rivalry has played out over three seasons so far. A fourth season is currently in production.

The Morning Show – Watch now on Apple TV

Good Girls Revolt

The late 1960s might have ushered in a cultural revolution for men and women alike, but this wasn’t evident in newsrooms, where equality between the sexes had a long way to go. Good Girls Revolt is about a group of researchers who ask to be treated equally and to be reporters at “News of the Week”—and are swiftly denied.

Good Girls Revolt – Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime’s original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a delightfully fun look into the life of Midge Maisel, a recent divorcee who turns to stand-up comedy to cope. Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York City, the show offers a look into a life lived by very, very few.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Watch now on Amazon Prime Video

Mrs. America

The limited-run series Mrs. America brings the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to life. The story is told through the eyes of Phyllis Schlafly, Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus.

Mrs. America – Watch now on Hulu

GLOW

Have you heard of the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling? Well, now you have. The professional women’s wrestling group was created in the 1980s, and the series boasts three seasons. Though GLOW was sadly unceremoniously canceled while season 4 was in production due to the pandemic, this is still worth a watch.

GLOW – Watch now on Netflix

Roar

Each episode of the 8-part series Roar tells a unique, mind-bending story about a different woman and the life they live. Each story underscores the realities of the many obstacles women face but also emphasizes the importance of bringing women’s perspectives into the public purview.

Roar – Watch now on Apple TV

Grace & Frankie

The Netflix original Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who have something major in common: their husbands have been cheating on them … with each other. The pair become housemates and best friends and ultimately launch a vibrator business together, proving that women can live their best lives no matter their age.

Grace & Frankie – Watch now on Netflix

Self Made

The limited series Self Made tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first Black American self-made millionaire. The show is based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker by A’Lelia Bundles and chronicles how Walker, a former washwoman, built her beauty empire from the ground up.

Self Made – Watch now on Netflix

Unbelievable

A young woman named Marie is accused of lying under oath after she is raped. Eight episodes cover the arc of her trial and its aftermath and what women often face when they come forward with allegations of sexual violence.

Unbelievable – Watch now on Netflix

