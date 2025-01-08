Fans rave that ‘queen’ Shakira’s ‘hips don’t lie’ after singer shares new gym selfie ahead of 2025 tour

Shakira is up in the gym working on her fitness before her upcoming 2025 world tour! The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 4, to share photos of her posing for the camera mid-workout. She donned blue leggings with what appeared to be a Van Halen t-shirt and a pair of black sneakers. The 47-year-old singer wore her hair in braids and posed with her back facing the camera as she glanced over her shoulder. “Starting my year. Getting ready for all of you. See you at the shows!” Shakira wrote in the caption.
Many fans took to the comments to hype up the singer and express that they were excited about the tour, with one fan writing, “Ok I’m ready Queen!” While another fan simply gushed, “Yasssss!” Keep on reading to find out how you can see Shakira on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour!
Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Tickets and VIP Packages
- Tickets: StubHub
Fans can now purchase tickets to see the “Whenever Wherever” singer live on tour. Ticket prices vary depending on which venue you see the concert and where you sit within the stadium. The cheapest tickets for opening night in Charlotte, North Carolina, are currently being sold for $45 in section 540. However, if you’d like to sit up close on the floor, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $743. VIP packages are also available. There are four different VIP packages and each package includes different contents. See below for a full list of what’s included in each.
Ultimate Meet and Greet VIP Package
- One reserved ticket in the front row OR one general admission standing ticket with early entry into the Wolf Den*
- Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with Shakira
- Autographed item
- Access to the pre-show VIP lounge including:
- Assortment of appetizers
- Two drink tickets for beer, wine, and soft drinks
- Photobooth opportunity to commemorate your evening
- Themed decor and party music playing your favorite Shakira hits
- One parking pass per order (where available)
- Exclusive VIP merchandise item
- Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
- Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and check-in
VIP Lounge Package
- One premium reserved ticket
- Access to the pre-show VIP lounge including:
- Assortment of appetizers
- Two drink tickets for beer, wine, and soft drinks
- Photobooth opportunity to commemorate your evening
- Themed decor and party music playing your favorite Shakira hits
- Exclusive VIP merchandise item
- Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
- Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and check-in
Gold Hot Ticket Package
- One premium reserved ticket
- Exclusive VIP merchandise item
- Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
- Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and check-in
Wolf Den Package
- One general admission standing ticket with early entry into the Wolf Den
- Exclusive VIP merchandise item
- Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard
- Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
- On-site VIP host and check-in
Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Schedule
Shakira is kicking off her 2025 World Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13 at the Bank of America Stadium. She will be hitting a total of 20 cities across North America, even making her way to Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. See below for a full list of all of the singer’s tour stops.
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|May 13
|CHARLOTTE, NC
|Buy Now
|May 15
|EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
|Buy Now
|May 20
|MONTREAL, QC
|Buy Now
|May 22
|DETROIT, MI
|Buy Now
|May 26
|TORONTO, ON
|Buy Now
|May 29
|BOSTON, MA
|Buy Now
|May 31
|WASHINGTON, DC
|Buy Now
|June 2
|ATLANTA, GA
|Buy Now
|June 4
|ORLANDO, FL
|Buy Now
|June 6
|MIAMI GARDENS, FL
|Buy Now
|June 11
|ARLINGTON, TX
|Buy Now
|June 13
|SAN ANTONIO, TX
|Buy Now
|June 15
|HOUSTON, TX
|Buy Now
|June 16
|HOUSTON, TX
|Buy Now
|June 20
|INGLEWOOD, CA
|Buy Now
|June 22
|PHOENIX, AZ
|Buy Now
|June 23
|PHOENIX, AZ
|Buy Now
|June 26
|SAN DIEGO, CA
|Buy Now
|June 28
|LAS VEGAS, NV
|Buy Now
|June 30
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|Buy Now
Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:13 am