Fans rave that ‘queen’ Shakira’s ‘hips don’t lie’ after singer shares new gym selfie ahead of 2025 tour

Shakira is up in the gym working on her fitness before her upcoming 2025 world tour! The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 4, to share photos of her posing for the camera mid-workout. She donned blue leggings with what appeared to be a Van Halen t-shirt and a pair of black sneakers. The 47-year-old singer wore her hair in braids and posed with her back facing the camera as she glanced over her shoulder. “Starting my year. Getting ready for all of you. See you at the shows!” Shakira wrote in the caption.

Many fans took to the comments to hype up the singer and express that they were excited about the tour, with one fan writing, “Ok I’m ready Queen!” While another fan simply gushed, “Yasssss!” Keep on reading to find out how you can see Shakira on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour!

Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Tickets and VIP Packages

Fans can now purchase tickets to see the “Whenever Wherever” singer live on tour. Ticket prices vary depending on which venue you see the concert and where you sit within the stadium. The cheapest tickets for opening night in Charlotte, North Carolina, are currently being sold for $45 in section 540. However, if you’d like to sit up close on the floor, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $743. VIP packages are also available. There are four different VIP packages and each package includes different contents. See below for a full list of what’s included in each.

Ultimate Meet and Greet VIP Package

One reserved ticket in the front row OR one general admission standing ticket with early entry into the Wolf Den*

Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with Shakira

Autographed item

Access to the pre-show VIP lounge including: Assortment of appetizers Two drink tickets for beer, wine, and soft drinks Photobooth opportunity to commemorate your evening Themed decor and party music playing your favorite Shakira hits

One parking pass per order (where available)

Exclusive VIP merchandise item

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity

On-site VIP host and check-in

VIP Lounge Package

One premium reserved ticket

Access to the pre-show VIP lounge including: Assortment of appetizers Two drink tickets for beer, wine, and soft drinks Photobooth opportunity to commemorate your evening Themed decor and party music playing your favorite Shakira hits

Exclusive VIP merchandise item

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity

On-site VIP host and check-in

Gold Hot Ticket Package

One premium reserved ticket

Exclusive VIP merchandise item

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity

On-site VIP host and check-in

Wolf Den Package

One general admission standing ticket with early entry into the Wolf Den

Exclusive VIP merchandise item

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity

On-site VIP host and check-in

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Shakira on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on StubHub.

Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Schedule

Shakira is kicking off her 2025 World Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13 at the Bank of America Stadium. She will be hitting a total of 20 cities across North America, even making her way to Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. See below for a full list of all of the singer’s tour stops.

