San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is upon us, and with that comes hopes and dreams for fans of all the major franchises. So, color me delighted when I woke up this morning to see #WandaCon trending on my Twitter timeline. Looking into it, it just seems like fans of the Scarlet Witch tweeting out their hopes that we’ll get information about a solo Scarlet Witch movie, or more of her to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the big Marvel panel in Hall H this coming Saturday.

And yes, it’s me, I am the fans who want this news to be real. The tweets were all manifesting information like a Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch trilogy or some just wanting a solo movie announcement for our girl to finally happen during the presentation.

ready for the Scarlet Witch solo announcement at #WandaCon#SDCC pic.twitter.com/e10mHo7Leq — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) July 19, 2022

And it is about time. It took forever for us to get our first female-led film (truly, we’ve only had female-led movies from Marvel since 2019 with Captain Marvel so there’s still a way to go), and while the Disney+ era of the MCU has done better about female representation, it’s still lacking in the solo film department.

The future for Wanda Maximoff

Ms. Marvel spoilers ahead, by the way!

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hope that Wanda would be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dwindled a bit—not completely, just a little as we watched Wanda drop an entire mountain on herself to stop the hold that the Darkhold had on her. While I stand by the fact that we did not see a body, we did see a bit of Wanda’s red wisps come out the side of the mountain, and so the idea that she could be dead isn’t completely outlandish.

But I don’t think that’s the last time we’ll see her. It could be a different Wanda, but I personally hope we get to see our girl again. There are plenty of ways that Wanda could actually come back and still be the Earth-616 Wanda we know and still love. (Yes, I still love her, sorry to the Illuminati!) We know that Kamala Khan is officially the first mutant to show up in the MCU with the finale of Ms. Marvel, but we could still see Wanda tied to bringing the rest of the X-Men into the fold.

On top of that, she just deserves a chance to come back and deal with the fallout from the Darkhold. What we saw in Multiverse of Madness was neither Stephen Strange of Earth-838 nor Wanda Maximoff really dealing with what the Darkhold made them do, and having our Earth-616 Wanda still be alive and dealing with what she did to America Chavez and the journey the Darkhold took her on would be fascinating. Hell, I’d take season two of WandaVision to help her unpack that pain.

The point being that Wanda deserves more. Sure, WandaVision was close to her own show, but it was still tied to Vision (and made me actually like Vision), but giving Wanda her own solo movie or show or anything? That’s the kind of news we’re looking for.

