Elizabeth Olsen Wants Us To Spread Rumors To See Wanda Again

We watched as Wanda Maximoff broke free from the hold that the Darkhold had on her in enough time to crush herself with a mountain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as always, with comic book movies, we did not see a body. So, the question on everyone’s mind has been whether or not we’ll see star Elizabeth Olsen take on the role of the Scarlet Witch again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And when she went to Good Morning America for her new children’s book Hattie Harmony, which she wrote with her husband Robbie Arnett, Olsen talked about her future as our favorite witch.

Well, sort of. Questions were submitted for Olsen to answer, and in an Instagram video from Good Morning America, she was asked, “What can you tell us about the future of Wanda Maximoff,” and Olsen was very honest in her answer. “I would love to know myself,” she shrugged. “Keep spreading rumors and maybe they’ll hire me again!”

It’s not exactly promising that Olsen doesn’t know, but then again, she’s very good at doing the Marvel lie at this point, so she might know what the future holds for Wanda and just might not be able to say anything yet (especially since Marvel is gearing up for a big presentation this year in San Diego Comic-Con’s storied Hall H).

She’s not a baddie

I love Elizabeth Olsen a lot. She’s one of my favorite actors, and one of the reasons I love her so much is because she’s not exactly willing to call Wanda a straight out villain. In this video, she says, “I will never think of her as a baddie. She learns a lesson, but I think of her as processing big emotions.” That is, for me, a perfect explanation of Wanda as a character and someone I’ve looked to quite often, given … you know, the state of the world.

Wanda feels her pain and her emotions, and it just ends up being in a way that is often out of her control. Pair that with the Darkhold’s possession of Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was a bad time all around. But I like what Olsen said about her. She is someone processing her feelings, and sometimes, that means destruction happens. That doesn’t make her inherently bad, though. She’s complicated.

And knowing that Olsen wants her to come back and wants to still play Wanda? Promising.

Start some rumors

So let’s just start some rumors. Like I heard that Wanda is going to show up in The Marvels and Kamala Khan is going to talk about how much she loves Wanda and understands her. I also heard that she’s going to show up in She-Hulk and be best friends with Jennifer Walters and really loves that Jennifer carries men like brides to her bedroom.

Or, I don’t know, I heard a rumor that we’re going to get WandaVision season 2 and just let Wanda live out her sitcom dreams some more because why not?

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

