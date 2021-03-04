comScore Jimmy Fallon Took Elizabeth Olsen Through It!

Jimmy Fallon Took Us Into Wanda’s World With FallonVision

By Rachel LeishmanMar 4th, 2021, 1:22 pm

Elizabeth Olsen and Jimmy Fallon on FallonVision

Elizabeth Olsen took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the finale of Marvel’s WandaVision coming this Friday. In a fun introduction to the show (and Lizzie Olsen), Fallon took us through the decades of talk show hosts and their famous guests in a beautiful homage to the unique styling of WandaVision!

The sketch starts with Elizabeth Olsen as a movie star from the 1950s while Fallon was a Jack Paar-type host. With cheesy jokes and time-period appropriate looks, Olsen and Fallon take us on a journey through the past, from the ’50s into the Johnny Carson era and up through Fallon’s own show.

It’s a fun way of looking at WandaVision but also the history of talk shows! We’re so used to the modern shows we have today that I know I sometimes forget the energy that Jack Paar and Johnny Carson had or what a ’90s talk show set looked like (because I did yell “OH THAT’S THE ’90S” when I saw Fallon’s hair in the ’90s look).

Not to mention how ’90s Olsen’s vibe was, either. Honestly, it just further confirmed my thought that I am Elizabeth Olsen.

All this has done is make me sad because WandaVision is coming to an end and there isn’t another season in sight. Elizabeth Olsen went on to talk a bit about how Wanda was going to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and how WandaVision is a jumping off point for her character in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While I’m excited about Wanda continuing to grow in the MCU, I hope that after Doctor Strange, we can get confirmation of a second season for WandaVision because the show did a great job setting up Wanda and her “House of M” storyline from the comics, and I think it’d be better to explore the meat of that storyline in a second season rather than throwing it into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Whatever happens in the finale of WandaVision, I hope that my favorite girl is safe. I’m not naive, I know that Wanda has a lot of suffering still to do, but I just worry for her. She’s been my favorite hero for years and now that I’m finally getting my time on screen with her, I want to make sure she’s treated the right way. And so far, WandaVision has done a great job with her story and I just want more of Wanda Maximoff in my life.

WandaVision‘s season 1 finale airs on Disney+ this Friday and I’m honestly scared for what the future holds for Wanda Maximoff and the Vision.

(image: NBC)

