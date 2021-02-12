Things We Saw Today: A Face/Off Sequel From the Director of Godzilla vs. Kong?

Face/Off is about to get a facelift from the director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard. That’s right, the 1997 action film that’s best known for the completely implausible but definitely memorable premise of stolen faces and such is finally getting, not a remake as we previously heard last year, but a direct sequel!

Wingard will write the script to follow up the story of Sean Archer, played by Travolta, who switched faces with evil criminal Castor Troy, played by Cage. Directed by John Woo, the original Face/Off is campy as hell and maybe the pinnacle of ’90s action in terms of glorious absurdity and showcasing Travolta and Cage at the peak of their hammy powers and stardom.

We do not know if Travolta or Casge have been approached for the sequel, but that could either be very interesting or entirely bananas (which could be interesting too, I guess). Travolta isn’t doing much lately, though there are several reasons we don’t really want him back for a sequel, but Cage has I think fully embraced his Nic Cage-ness as an icon of weird, so … I kind of hope he’s at least back.

I just hope that Wingard will keep the weird face touching thing from the original.

Extremely normal behavior in the cinematic classic Face/Off, which is now streaming PS. pic.twitter.com/dWcGXQBpvE — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 4, 2021

Also, there have to be doves right? You can’t do a sequel to a John Woo classic without doves.

(via SyFy Wire, featured image: Paramount)

