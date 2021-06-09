comScore Jessica Chastain Is an Absolute Marvel In The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer | The Mary Sue

Jessica Chastain Is an Absolute Marvel In The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

By Vivian KaneJun 9th, 2021, 5:51 pm

Sorry to every other woman starring in a movie this year, along with everyone doing hair & makeup on other movies, because based on the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, those Oscar categories are now locked up.

The Michael Showalter film follows the rise and fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, two of the most successful televangelists to ever live. The two created an empire, complete with their own television network and a Christian theme park. The film looks to span their entire (at least adult) lives, and Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable as Tammy Faye in her later years. This is a woman who was as famous for her lavish makeup and wigs (the higher the hair, the closer to God, after all) as she was for her evangelism.

From the trailer, we can see that the film touches on Tammy Faye’s inclusive attitude toward LGBTQ+ issues, including the AIDS crisis–an incredibly unique stance within the world of 1980s evangelism.

The trailer also highlights Jim Bakker’s (played by Andrew Garfield) financial scandal that ultimately led to the fall of their empire, as Bakker was convicted and imprisoned for misusing ministry funds.

Interestingly, the trailer does not touch on the other event that led to the Bakkers’ downfall. Bakker was accused of rape by Jessica Hahn, a church secretary, although Bakker and pretty much all media coverage at the time and since has framed the assault as merely a scandalous affair.

It would be very odd for the film to leave that part of their story out entirely so I’m guessing they’re saving it for future trailers. I’m also approaching the film with cautious trust that Showalter won’t sanitize that alleged assault in the way we’ve seen media do for decades. Overall, everything about this movie so far looks absolutely fantastic.

The film also stars Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Jaeger, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Joe Ando-Hirsh, Randy Havens and Gabriel Olds. It’s set to release on September 17.

(image: screencap)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.