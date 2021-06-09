Jessica Chastain Is an Absolute Marvel In The Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

Sorry to every other woman starring in a movie this year, along with everyone doing hair & makeup on other movies, because based on the trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, those Oscar categories are now locked up.

The Michael Showalter film follows the rise and fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, two of the most successful televangelists to ever live. The two created an empire, complete with their own television network and a Christian theme park. The film looks to span their entire (at least adult) lives, and Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable as Tammy Faye in her later years. This is a woman who was as famous for her lavish makeup and wigs (the higher the hair, the closer to God, after all) as she was for her evangelism.

ACADEMY AWARD! Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, in theaters September 17. pic.twitter.com/iLoih8keHP — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) June 9, 2021

Sorry but this is now a THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE stan account pic.twitter.com/rp5mwyf1m7 — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) June 9, 2021

everything in my life has been leading to this “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” film pic.twitter.com/X0jVju6qfV — Nolan Pride Chipotle Bowl (@anxiousdeluxe) June 9, 2021

From the trailer, we can see that the film touches on Tammy Faye’s inclusive attitude toward LGBTQ+ issues, including the AIDS crisis–an incredibly unique stance within the world of 1980s evangelism.

Today’s a good day to remember Tammy Faye did more to combat the stigma of HIV/AIDS in the mid-1980s than federal officials like Reagan who ignored the crisis and his Administration officials who laughed about it on television. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 9, 2021

Tammy Faye trailer is dope af. As a person of faith, but also deeply critical of televangelism, I’ll be seeing the film immediately. Chastain and Garfield are always 💯 ❤️ 🙏🏼#TheEyesOfTammyFaye — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) June 9, 2021

The trailer also highlights Jim Bakker’s (played by Andrew Garfield) financial scandal that ultimately led to the fall of their empire, as Bakker was convicted and imprisoned for misusing ministry funds.

Interestingly, the trailer does not touch on the other event that led to the Bakkers’ downfall. Bakker was accused of rape by Jessica Hahn, a church secretary, although Bakker and pretty much all media coverage at the time and since has framed the assault as merely a scandalous affair.

It would be very odd for the film to leave that part of their story out entirely so I’m guessing they’re saving it for future trailers. I’m also approaching the film with cautious trust that Showalter won’t sanitize that alleged assault in the way we’ve seen media do for decades. Overall, everything about this movie so far looks absolutely fantastic.

The film also stars Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Jaeger, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Joe Ando-Hirsh, Randy Havens and Gabriel Olds. It’s set to release on September 17.

