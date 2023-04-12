EXCLUSIVE: The Poster for ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Is Here!

Growing up, you at least heard about the Judy Blume classic Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margret. Whether or not it was for you, you knew about the book. Because many a young person read it and discovered something about themselves. For young women everywhere, it was the first book that really spoke to growing up as a young girl and exploring what was going on with our bodies and our emotions in a way that made us feel seen.

The synopsis for the film is as follows: “For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. has connected with readers through its relatable story, achingly funny details, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.”

What excites me the most about the long-awaited adaptation is that it is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who is also known for directing The Edge of Seventeen. Her work has shown that a girl’s journey in growing up isn’t always perfect and magic and that, to me, is a perfect fit for something like Blume’s beloved work.

Another perfect fit is the Mary Sue getting to debut a new poster for Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.

An beautiful new poster for the film

(Lionsgate)

The poster is a sweet reminder of what is at the core of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. It’s about a girl trying to find herself in the midst of her changing relationships in life but knowing that the women in her life, like her mother Barbara and her grandmother Sylvia, are there for her. It’s simple and yet gives us exactly what we want for this movie.

For so many of us growing up as young kids who were forced to move with our families, this book really hit in a way that helped us understand that we’re not alone. To now know that kids will have not only the beloved book but also a brand new movie to watch? It’s emotional and a long time coming. And we can’t wait to see Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret in theaters on April 28th!

(Featured image: Lionsgate)

