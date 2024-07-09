EXCLUSIVE: How ‘Abigail’s Ballet Moves Came To Define Our New Horror Icon

This year’s Abigail gave horror fans a whole new villain to love. The titular vampire ballerina was taking out the crew who kidnapped her one at a time and by the end, we just wanted to see her and Joey (Melissa Barrera) on adventures together.

There is so much to love in Abigail. The film is centered on a group of people trying to make some money by kidnapping Abigail (Alisha Weir) to get ransom money. The reality is that they were all hired for a different purpose, unbeknownst to them, and it was hilarious to watch Peter (Kevin Durand) try to figure out what was going on at any given moment. That and seeing Sammy (Kathryn Newton) getting controlled by Abigail was pretty iconic.

Abigail has inventive kills, a funny premise, and a cast of characters who are always doing just a bit too much at any given moment. So it is truly one of the best horror movies in recent years and it made fans excited about the future of the ballerina vampire. If you haven’t watched Abigail yet, you’re in luck! The film is already available on digital and fans can get their own Blu-ray copy starting today.

To celebrate the release of Abigail, we’re getting behind-the-scenes looks at the movie. We’re proud to debut a new BTS clip featuring Alisha Weir learning the ballet moves that make Abigail a terrifying foe! Imagine a vampire coming at you while doing a pirouette! You’d be terrified.

Watch as the creatives behind Abigail’s dance and stunts explain how the movement ends up telling us a lot about the character.

Terrifying having the little Matilda from the musical movie doing ballet and killing people, right? This is an exciting time for fans of the movie and you too can now own a copy of Abigail yourself!

Abigail is now available on Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital from Universal.

