We have the excellent pleasure to reveal the cover of Lindsay Ellis’s upcoming book, Truth of the Divine. It is a sequel to her New York Times Bestselling novel Axiom’s End and the second book in the Noumena series! As someone who has the pleasure to work and collab with Lindsay, I am both proud as a friend to see her shine and also as a reader excited to see what is going to come next in this series. Axiom’s End was a truly splendid piece of sci-fi and I’m sure Truth of the Divine will be just as good.

But let’s get to the book cover!

Truth of the Divine is the riveting sequel to Lindsay Ellis’ blockbuster NY Times bestseller, Axiom’s End. The human race is at a crossroads. We know we are not alone, but don’t fully understand who has arrived. The alien entity Ampersand is still keen on keeping secrets, even from his new full-time “communication intermediary” Cora, which is becoming a big problem now that humanity must answer some major questions: should human rights apply to non-humans, and how do you define a person? A growing populist movement is keen to use the fear of an insecure populace to its advantage, but few know how grave the existential threat really is. And when one night a supernova-like blast rips the sky apart, it marks the arrival of an agent of chaos that will light an already unstable world on fire.

A growing populist movement you say?

But seriously, I’m not only excited to see what happens to Cora, but have enjoyed science-fiction doing what it has always excelled at: exploring what is human, the value of humanity, and personhood.

Truth of the Divine will be on sale 10/12/21, but you can (and should) pre-order it now!

(image: St. Martin’s Press)

