EXCLUSIVE: ‘Brooms’ Is Your Next Favorite Fantastical LGBTQIA+ Sports Story

Book bans are challenging every publisher in the US, but the hits are especially hard to take for indie publishers like Levine Querido, the award-winning small press that hosted an auction in September to stay open and raised 120 percent of its $100,000 goal.

Thanks to this incredible community effort, Levine Querido is continuing to publish queer books—including the witchy graphic novel Brooms, written by Jasmine Walls, illustrated by Teo DuVall, colored by Bex Glendining, and lettered by Ariana Maher.

(Levine Querido)

Brooms takes place in Mississippi in the 1930s, where unsanctioned broom racing is banned—which makes it all the more appealing to thrill-seeking individuals. Others turn to broom racing for cash. For Night Storms team captain Billie Mae and her best friend and second-in-command, Loretta, it’s a little bit of both. The pair are determined to make enough money to move to a state where Black people are legally allowed to use magic, which will also allow them to take part in national broom races.

Then there’s Cheng-Kwan, a trans girl who relies on broom racing as a safe space where she can be herself since she can’t come out to her parents. Choctaw racer Mattie and Black racer Emma are the youngest of the group, desperate to avoid the government officials who will send them to boarding school to learn how to control their newly-surfaced powers. Last, but not least, there’s Luella, whose powers were taken when she fought against the government years ago. She’s in love with Billie and fiercely protective of her loved ones, who risk the same if they don’t toe the line.

Check out an exclusive, extended excerpt from Brooms below.

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

(Levine Querido)

Although broom racing isn’t technically a sport, Brooms falls into the tradition of queer sports stories that focus on character growth and interpersonal relationships both on and off the field (so to speak).

Brooms is available everywhere books are sold.

(featured image: Levine Querido)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]