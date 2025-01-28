Exclusive: A new ‘Night Court’ clip shows us friendship break-ups are…rough

Relationships are hard and breaking up with your friends might be the hardest thing you ever do. At least, that’s where Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) is at.

The new season has featured Abby’s new relationship with Jake (Ryan Hansen) and last week, we saw Abby learn all about how she was Jake’s longest relationship. And as Dan (John Larroquette) so politely put it: “Run.” But it also means that Abby is not in the best of places in the next episode and she seems to have found herself in a tough spot. This time, with a group of friends, including one played by Lauren Lapkus!

We here at the Mary Sue are excited to share the new clip with features Rauch asking for advice from Wendie Malick and Nyambi Nyambi. That kind of founds like a dream situation. But as Wyatt (Nyambi) and Julianne (Malick) give their take on the situation, it seems as if Abby needs to make a decision for herself on what to do. Especially since Julianne….thinks one of Abby’s option is burning down an apartment to get out of talking to these women. Actually…that might be easier than saying you don’t want to be friends with someone.

In a new clip from season 3 episode 7 titled “Rebound and Down,” we see Abby recovering from her rough relationship with Jake and she found herself in another tough spot. This time, with a bunch of women she clearly does not want to be friends with. Abby shares that she’s all of their emergency contacts and they’re all getting elective surgery. She gets advice from her co-workers and friends and all of them tell her to dump them but what do you do when you just got dumped?

You can see the clip here!

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8:30 ET on NBC.

