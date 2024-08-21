Not everything is as it seems in this exclusive clip from ‘Blink Twice’

naomi ackie and channing tatum walking next to each other
Blink Twice marks Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut! The twisted story throws us on an island with Frida (Naomi Ackie) as she is trying to figure out who she’s really on this trip with. Slater King (Channing Tatum) might seem charming, but is that enough to keep her safe?

The synopsis for Blink Twice is as follows: “When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island. Wild nights soon blend into sun-soaked days, but when strange things start to happen, Frida must uncover the truth if she hopes to make it out alive.”

I truly cannot stop thinking about Blink Twice. It’s smart, wicked, and just a really fascinating first film for Kravitz behind the lens. So I am so excited to share this exclusive clip from the movie! In it, we get to see Frida as she’s running around the island, asking everyone where her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) is, only to face a startling reveal.

We get to see Frida trying to figure out what is happening to her and it really sets the tone for the movie!

If that doesn’t get you excited about what Blink Twice has in store for you, I don’t know what will, but this is one of those movies you just need to see as soon as possible!

We also talked with the cast about who they’d want to be at their side in this situation, the imagery that Kravitz brings to life through color in the film, and more! You can see our interview with Tatum and Ackie below!

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23! You won’t want to miss it.

