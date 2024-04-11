charlotte with a spider hanging over her in the movie sting
EXCLUSIVE: A New Clip From ‘Sting’ Gives Us a ‘Cool’ Feeling

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:00 pm

The movie Sting really is making those of us terrified by spiders wonder why we’re so excited about it. Somehow the Kiah Roache-Turner film, which centers on a young girl and a spider, has us ready to put fears aside to see what this giant spider has in store.

We’re proud to debut an exclusive clip from the film which features Charlotte (Alyla Browne) finding food for her pet spider. She does a “feeding call” and then puts an insect into the jar that her spider is living in and watches as the spider, which is hidden away, uses its web to capture and eat its prey.

Sting is described as follows: “After raising an unnervingly talented spider in secret, 12-year-old Charlotte must face the facts about her pet—and fight for her family’s survival—when the once-charming creature rapidly transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster.”

Oh good. As if spiders were not terrifying enough, let’s make them giant, flesh-eating monsters! Honestly, these are the kinds of horror movies you want to force you to face your fear. After all, at least we know that spiders…aren’t going to suddenly turn into flesh-eating arachnids, right? RIGHT?

Written and directed by Roache-Turner, the rest of the cast includes Ryan Corr, Penelope Mitchell, Robyn Nevin, Noni Hazelhurst, Silvia Colloca, Danny Kim, and Jermaine Fowler. The description for the film goes on to share Charlotte and Sting’s relationship to each other, saying “As Charlotte’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbours’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realize that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh… and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.”

So … are you ready to face your fears? Sting hits theaters on April 12th.

(featured image: Well Go USA)

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.